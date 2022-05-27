Sisters of the Valley Memorial Day Weekend Inventory Reduction Sale

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

New Logo, New Look Coming

Merced, California, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sisters of the Valley are having a store-wide blow-out sale this Memorial Day Weekend, in order to turn over all the remaining stock in all locations.  From today through Monday, all of the items the sisters sell in all of their stores are marked down 35%.  Wholesale prices for everyone for just one special weekend. 

The sisters are intentionally planning to sell out.  Back at the farm, new batches are being made with the new label.  The products in stock are being discounted heavily in order to make space for the new batches, which shall be sporting a purple moon and nun logo in place of the purple pot leaf.

The Sisters decided for a number of reasons to lose the purple pot leaf.  As the operation expanded their line of CBD products to include non-CBD products, and as international sales became more challenging, ‘we felt the purple pot leaf wasn’t serving us anymore’, explains Sister Sophia.

The mood-stabilizing mushroom coffee, a non-CBD product, has been sporting the new logo since its launch last fall.  After this weekend’s sale, all the Sisters products will have a new look.

   

CONTACT: Sister Kate
www.sistersofthevalley.org
(209) 500-6008
support@sistersofcbd.com

