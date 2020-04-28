Sisu Achieves SOC 2 Type II and Privacy Shield Certification, Supports HIPAA Compliance

Breaking News
Company completes enterprise security requirements to help companies accelerate the diagnosis of sensitive data without compromising confidentiality.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sisu, the fastest and most comprehensive diagnostic platform for enterprise data, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, with independent attestation from Linford. Sisu is also announcing it is HIPAA security rule compliant and certified under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework. With these investments, Sisu demonstrates its ongoing commitment to help protect the confidentiality and integrity of the most sensitive enterprise data.

Sisu is an operational analytics platform that helps businesses diagnose why their critical metrics are changing, accelerating data-driven decision making across enterprises. With these updates, Sisu provides customers controls to properly protect, govern, and audit access to enterprise datasets. To further support customers’ ability to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data analyzed by Sisu, the platform also supports Single Sign On (SSO) and multi-factor authentication.

“Any data startup today must be vigilant about their security practices,” said Richard Reinders, Head of Security at Sisu. “We’ve made security, privacy, and compliance a core requirement from the beginning, ensuring that resiliency informs every future decision we make. You’ll see a lot more in the coming months around the high standards we hold ourselves to and the way we uphold the trust of our customers and their teams performing their most critical analyses with Sisu.”

“Our customers trust Sisu to explain why their most critical business metrics are changing,” said Peter Bailis, CEO and Founder of Sisu. “To uphold that trust, it’s our commitment to continually invest in best-in-class security, compliance, and confidentiality practices – in addition to cutting-edge diagnostic analytics capabilities.”

For more information about Sisu’s security and privacy programs, please visit www.sisu.ai/product/security and the Sisu blog.

About Sisu
Sisu is the fastest and most comprehensive operational analytics platform that helps enterprises diagnose why their critical metrics are changing. Based on years of research at Stanford University and proven at scale at Microsoft, Facebook and Google, Sisu’s diagnostic analytics platform combines machine learning and powerful statistical analysis to help anyone get answers to their toughest business questions. To learn more about Sisu, visit www.sisu.ai.

