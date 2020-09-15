Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sisu Appoints Brent Goldman as Vice President of Engineering

Sisu Appoints Brent Goldman as Vice President of Engineering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Uber engineering leader joins Sisu leadership team to scale up engineering and delivery.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sisu, the fastest and most comprehensive augmented analytics platform, today announced Brent Goldman has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. Brent will be responsible for scaling and leading the engineering team at Sisu.

Brent joins Sisu from Uber, where he founded and led engineering for the company’s Self Driving Platform, laying the foundation for the future of transportation with technology to deploy, operate and optimize fleets of self-driving cars on the Uber network. He also co-founded Uber’s Marketplace Dynamics engineering group. Prior to Uber, Brent was the founding CTO of Standard Treasury, a YC-backed enterprise fintech company that was acquired by Silicon Valley Bank. Brent started his career at Facebook where he was one of the early engineers responsible for building the Developer Platform.

“Brent’s combination of emotional intelligence and raw intellectual horsepower make him a powerful engineering leader for the Sisu team and platform,” said Peter Bailis, founder and CEO of Sisu. “His successes building high octane teams and systems will accelerate our ability to deliver on Sisu’s vision: helping everyone understand why their business metrics are changing. This is a hard problem with a massive market, and we’re thrilled to have Brent on board to help us build the right team and tackle these tough technical challenges.”

“The magic of Sisu’s technology struck me from the first time I saw a demo,” said Brent Goldman, Vice President of Engineering at Sisu. “And as I spend more time with the team, the technology, and our customers, I’m continually wowed by the culture, focus, and drive of this team. At Uber, I helped transform and optimize transportation; at Sisu, I plan to carry that passion to optimize every industry with data, using the power of the Sisu platform.”

About Sisu
Sisu is the fastest, most comprehensive augmented analytics platform that helps analysts understand why key business metrics are changing. Based on years of research at Stanford University and proven at scale at Microsoft and Facebook, Sisu uses machine learning and powerful statistical analysis to help data teams spend less time in repetitive, manual analysis and more time making actionable, data-informed decisions. To learn more about Sisu, visit www.sisudata.com.

Media Contact:
Natalie Younger, On Behalf of Sisu
E: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.