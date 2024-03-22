SitePro Rentals recognized as a Top Workplaces winner for 2024 Pictured are (left to right) SitePro Rentals Chief Operating Officer, John Hiatt and SitePro President, Tim Rule

Employees are reason behind SitePro’s Top Workplaces achievement SitePro Rentals team members at new Houston, TX branch

Dallas, TX, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SitePro™ Rentals has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award presented by USA Today. Based entirely on the employee feedback captured with the Workplace Survey, SitePro has achieved top quartile results in the areas of Values, Direction, and Supportive Management amongst its peers in the equipment and heavy machinery rental industry. The survey showed that SitePro employees believe the company is, “going in the right direction”, has “good inter-departmental cooperation”, and “has managers that care about their concerns and help them learn, grow, and succeed.”

When asked about the Top Workplaces recognition, SitePro Rentals President Tim Rule said, “As an employee-owned company, part of our vision is to have the industry’s most engaged employees. There are two reasons for this: First, because we care about people and want our employees to love coming to work, feel a sense of ownership, and have great careers here. Second, because engaged employees provide great service to our customers which ultimately drives customer loyalty. We’re very proud that our employees recognize SitePro as a Top Workplace and great place to work.”

SitePro Rentals’ mission is to provide equipment and technology solutions that drive jobsite productivity, bringing together great people, processes, and cutting-edge technology to deliver an amazing customer experience. Its vision is to be the world’s most admired, most efficient equipment rental company, with the strongest customer relationships, most loyal customers, and most engaged employees. SitePro’s Director of Human Resources Margerie Franklin elaborated, “SitePro is creating a culture of excellence and engagement through fostering and investing in learning and development opportunities for our workforce designed to upskill, reskill, shape, and develop our leaders of today, tomorrow, and the future. Because as we know, a proficient and skilled workforce is a happy workforce!”

Those interested in learning more about SitePro’s locations, rental fleet, and best-in-class rental experience can do so by visiting SiteProRentals.com or by calling (972) RENT-NOW.

About SitePro™ Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

