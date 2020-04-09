Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SiTime Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020

SiTime Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after market close.

Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.sitime.com

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Dial-in: 1-844-467-7657
International Dial-in: +1-414-238-9725
Conference ID: 4128279

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 13, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID 4128279.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
1-949-224-3874 | 1-214-272-0070
[email protected]

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.