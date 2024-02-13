SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter was $42.4 million, a 19% increase from the $35.5 million in the prior quarter. Net revenue for fiscal year 2023 was $144.0 million compared with $283.6 million in fiscal year 2022.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the fourth quarter, GAAP gross profit was $23.7 million, or 55.9% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $51.2 million, GAAP loss from operations was $27.5 million, and GAAP net loss was $20.0 million, or $0.89 per basic share.

For fiscal year 2023, GAAP gross profit was $82.1 million, or 57.0% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $189.3 million, GAAP loss from operations was $107.2 million, and GAAP net loss was $80.5 million, or $3.63 per basic share.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $528.2 million on December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

In the fourth quarter, non-GAAP gross profit was $24.7 million, or 58.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $26.6 million, non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.9 million and non-GAAP net income was $5.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2023, non-GAAP gross profit was $85.2 million, or 59.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $107.6 million, non-GAAP loss from operations was $22.4 million and non-GAAP net income was $4.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration and earn out payments.

Acquisition Related Accounting Estimates

In December 2023, SiTime closed the acquisition of certain assets and an exclusive license to certain intellectual property from Aura Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd. and certain of its affiliates. The purchase price has been allocated to the fair value of the intangible assets acquired based on estimates and assumptions made by management at the time of the acquisition. If additional information becomes available, the Company may revise its initial purchase price allocation and such revisions or changes may be material.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on February 12, 2024 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 29 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 61,464 RSUs. For 48,178 RSUs, one-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. For 13,286 RSUs, 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but not limited to the impact of acquisitions. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-K that will be filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2023 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months

Ended Year

Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 42,403 $ 143,993 Cost of revenue 18,710 61,905 Gross profit 23,693 82,088 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,919 97,589 Selling, general and administrative 20,514 83,971 Acquisition related costs 7,728 7,728 Total operating expenses 51,161 189,288 Loss from operations (27,468 ) (107,200 ) Interest income 7,329 26,958 Other expense, net 152 (141 ) Loss before income taxes (19,987 ) (80,383 ) Income tax expense (10 ) (152 ) Net loss $ (19,997 ) $ (80,535 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss $ (19,997 ) $ (80,535 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.89 ) $ (3.63 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.89 ) $ (3.63 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 22,553 22,188 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 22,553 22,188

SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

Three Months

Ended Year

Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 42,403 $ 143,993 GAAP gross profit 23,693 82,088 GAAP gross margin 55.9 % 57.0 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 280 280 Stock-based compensation 740 2,840 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,713 $ 85,208 Non-GAAP gross margin 58.3 % 59.2 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses $ 22,919 $ 97,589 Stock-based compensation (7,039 ) (32,909 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 15,880 $ 64,680 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 20,514 83,971 Stock-based compensation (9,750 ) (41,005 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 10,764 $ 42,966 GAAP acquisition related costs $ 7,728 $ 7,728 Acquisition related costs (7,728 ) (7,728 ) Non-GAAP acquisition related costs $ — $ — Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 26,644 $ 107,646 Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (27,468 ) $ (107,200 ) Acquisition related costs 7,728 7,728 Amortization of acquired intangibles 280 280 Stock-based compensation 17,529 76,754 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (1,931 ) $ (22,438 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations as a percentage of revenue (4.6)% (15.6)% Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (19,997 ) $ (80,535 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 280 280 Acquisition related costs 7,728 7,728 Stock-based compensation 17,529 76,754 Non-GAAP net income $ 5,540 $ 4,227 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 23,080 22,967 GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (0.89 ) $ (3.63 ) Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 1.13 3.81 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.18

SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,468 $ 34,603 Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities 518,733 529,494 Accounts receivable, net 21,861 41,229 Inventories 65,539 57,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,641 6,091 Total current assets 623,242 669,067 Property and equipment, net 54,685 58,772 Intangible assets, net 177,079 5,205 Right-of-use assets, net 8,262 10,848 Goodwill 87,098 — Other assets 1,317 6,724 Total assets $ 951,683 $ 750,616 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,690 $ 14,881 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 112,704 18,913 Total current liabilities 121,394 33,794 Other non-current liabilities 122,237 8,342 Total liabilities 243,631 42,136 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 796,450 716,343 Accumulated deficit (88,400 ) (7,865 ) Total stockholders’ equity 708,052 708,480 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 951,683 $ 750,616

