What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On March 8, 2023, SVB announced it is seeking to raise more than $2 billion, made up of $500 million from private equity firm General Atlantic and $1.75 billion via a public equity offering. SVB also disclosed it sold nearly $ 21 billion of securities it held and that it will take a $1.8 billion loss on the transaction.

Following this news, on March 9, 2023, the stock was down over 30% in pre-market trading.

