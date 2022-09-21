Six-Book Launch From Mark Victor Hansen

Welcome to the World of Savannah Valley

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Mark Victor Hansen Library today announced the release of six books in its new series. Savannah Valley is an imaginary upscale retirement community situated outside of Savannah, GA, where people go to experience the next wonderful phase of their lives.

“Life does not end when people retire, and we wanted our books to reflect the enormous possibilities for people in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and more,” said Mark Victor Hansen, Founder of the Mark Victor Hansen Library and co-creator of the #1 bestselling series, Chicken Soup for the Soul®.

“We invited authors who wanted to reach to senior market to craft their story as part of the Savannah Valley experience. Each book in the series is a different author but they share this common backdrop,” added Carol McManus, Executive Editor for the Mark Victor Hansen Library. “Never in the history of publishing has there been a launch of six books on the same day by six different authors, all of whom are tied to the same magical place.”

The first six books in this series include Rich Widows of Savannah Valley: You’ve Earned It, Ladies by Mitzi Perdue, which is about four independent, wealthy women who come to this community to enjoy this next phase of their lives but discover that all is not what it seems to be. It is laugh-out-loud hilarious.

All About Henry: Rich Widower of Savannah Valley by Lyle Lee Jenkins starts with Henry and his beloved wife of almost 50 years. As they were preparing for their golden years, the unthinkable happened. Now it’s up to him to find a reason to move on.

Ruby: Magic Comes from the Heart by Randall Kenneth Jones is about a woman of untold mystery. Ruby’s almost effortless impact on the magic of Christmas is a spectacle to behold. She opens hearts as quickly as she opens wallets.

Nightingale: Say Goodbye to Yesterday by Tony Lopes is filled with intrigue, personal drama, and new awareness about investment and generational wealth. It is fraught with emotion when residents try to force Adelia out of Savannah Valley.

Maestro: Songteller of Savannah Valley by Rick and Stacie Fessler asks the question, “What if you could inspire people to achieve what they didn’t believe possible?” The world changes when you can help others realize their hopes and dreams no matter their age.

Love After: Dreams Still Come True by Russell Gray and Mona Guarino is a journey of a widow and widower who must face their golden years alone. But the love between them erupts like a dormant volcano and takes them both by surprise.

“Each of these books guarantees hours of reading pleasure and will make great gifts for the holidays,” said Crystal Dwyer Hansen, CEO, Mark Victor Hansen Library.

Each of these books is available now for presale on Amazon, and will officially launch on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Mark Victor Hansen Library is the proud publisher of gifted storytellers, beloved books, audios, and movies worldwide. MVH Library uses its global reach to provide clients with a superior experience for ghostwriting and publishing. For more information, go to markvictorhansenlibrary.com.

