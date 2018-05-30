Breaking News
Home / Top News / Six Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Six Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

Atlantic City, NJ, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 22nd East Coast Gaming Congress, which takes place June 13-14 in Atlantic City, will feature a panel of distinguished women who discuss their paths to the high-profile positions they now hold in the historically male-dominated casino industry.

“Challenges Women Face in the Gaming World” will spotlight six prominent women in different fields who will provide insights and advice about challenges faced, work-life balance, and what the future holds for women in the gaming industry. The panelists include:
·    Alisa Cooper, Commissioner, New Jersey Casino Control Commission
·    Holly Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seneca Gaming Corp
·    Karie L. Hall, Vice President and General Manager, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
·    Lynne Levin Kaufman, Partner, Cooper Levenson, Attorneys At Law
·    Amy Kuzdowicz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, JACK Entertainment

“I am pleased to be moderating this important panel, which has particular significance to me, personally, having spent the majority of my career in the gaming industry,” said Karla Perez-Larragoite, Vice President National Accounts, Gaming, Sysco Corporation, who will moderate the panel. “At Sysco, we strive to increase the diversity of our workforce, reflecting the communities we serve at every level of our organization.”

In addition to the Women in Gaming panel, ECGC includes the NexGen Gaming Forum, Day 1 cocktail reception at The Pool at Harrah’s, Keynote Luncheon with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, signature CEO Roundtable, and outstanding networking opportunities.

The ECGC program has been approved Continuing Legal Education credits by the respective judicial boards in Pennsylvania (5.5 general credit hours) and New Jersey (4.8 general credit hours).

More than 500 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings are now available.

ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law and Spectrum Gaming Group. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.

Attachment

  • 4 organizers and producers 
CONTACT: Donna M. Vecere
East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum
609.289.2446
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.