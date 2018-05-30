Six Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 22nd East Coast Gaming Congress, which takes place June 13-14 in Atlantic City, will feature a panel of distinguished women who discuss their paths to the high-profile positions they now hold in the historically male-dominated casino industry.

“Challenges Women Face in the Gaming World” will spotlight six prominent women in different fields who will provide insights and advice about challenges faced, work-life balance, and what the future holds for women in the gaming industry. The panelists include:

· Alisa Cooper, Commissioner, New Jersey Casino Control Commission

· Holly Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seneca Gaming Corp

· Karie L. Hall, Vice President and General Manager, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

· Lynne Levin Kaufman, Partner, Cooper Levenson, Attorneys At Law

· Amy Kuzdowicz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, JACK Entertainment

“I am pleased to be moderating this important panel, which has particular significance to me, personally, having spent the majority of my career in the gaming industry,” said Karla Perez-Larragoite, Vice President National Accounts, Gaming, Sysco Corporation, who will moderate the panel. “At Sysco, we strive to increase the diversity of our workforce, reflecting the communities we serve at every level of our organization.”

In addition to the Women in Gaming panel, ECGC includes the NexGen Gaming Forum, Day 1 cocktail reception at The Pool at Harrah’s, Keynote Luncheon with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, signature CEO Roundtable, and outstanding networking opportunities.

The ECGC program has been approved Continuing Legal Education credits by the respective judicial boards in Pennsylvania (5.5 general credit hours) and New Jersey (4.8 general credit hours).

More than 500 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings are now available.

ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law and Spectrum Gaming Group. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.

CONTACT: Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 [email protected]