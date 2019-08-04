The number of Mexicans killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas has risen to six, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday, adding that seven other Mexican citizens were injured in the attack that killed a total of 20 people.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraqi oil ministry says has no ties to oil tanker seized by Iran - August 4, 2019
- Democrats condemn Trump, white nationalism after U.S. shootings - August 4, 2019
- Six Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, Mexican president says - August 4, 2019