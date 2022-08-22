Six Must-Do Fall Activities in Casper, Wyoming

Kayaking, Fly-fishing, Historic Trails and Museums

Downtown Casper Casper’s walkable downtown is home to local shops, restaurants, stores and watering holes.

Garden Creek Falls A short drive from downtown, Garden Creek Falls is located at the base of Casper Mountain.

Casper, Wyoming, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With temperatures cooling down, crowds becoming smaller and amazing events, there are many reasons why Casper, Wyoming should be your next fall destination.

“Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year to visit Casper,” said Darren Rudloff, Interim CEO of Visit Casper. “The busy summer traffic begins to slow down, the weather cools off, outdoor activities are abundant and the fall colors begin to pop, giving visitors the perfect setting for their fall visit to Wyoming.”

Casper, which is Wyoming’s second-largest community, sits at the base of Casper Mountain. With the North Platte River running through the middle of town, its outdoor amenities and attractions are perfectly paired with cozy accommodations, a thriving downtown, museums, restaurants and more.

As you plan your next fall adventure, here are six must-do fall activities in and around Casper.

1. Kayak Fremont Canyon.

Fremont Canyon is perhaps one of the best kept secrets in all of Wyoming. With its rose-colored cliffs and stunning waters, kayaking through this canyon is a must-do in fall. The best way to experience the canyon is to book a kayak excursion through Alcova Resort & Marina that gives you a pontoon shuttle to the mouth of the canyon, drops you and your kayak off and lets you paddle your way back.

2. Catch a Fall Event.

With cooler weather and fewer people visiting, fall is one of the best times to attend an event. This autumn includes a strong line-up of events, including the Casper Art Walk ( September 1 ), Horse Nations Indian Relay, (September 3 – 4), Fall Makers Market (September 23 – 24) and Smoke and Soul Fest (October 8). Plus, Backwards Distilling Company offers backroom tours every Saturday at 2 p.m. Find more information on upcoming events here.

3. Fish the North Platte River.

While the North Platte River is fishable year-round, fall is one of the best times of year to fish. There are several locations to cast a line on the blue-ribbon waters of the North Platte River, including Grey Reef, Miracle Mile and throughout downtown Casper. Due to a healthy habitat, the waters of the North Platte River have up to 5,000 fish per mile, making it one of the country’s premier fly-fishing destinations. Whether you’re an experienced fly-fisherman or a novice, you’ll be right at home on the waters of central Wyoming, with options that include booking a guided trip with a licensed guide or outfitter or hitting the waters yourself (just be sure you purchase a Wyoming fishing license). Additional fishing options can be found a short drive from Casper at Alcova Reservoir, Pathfinder Reservoir and Fremont Canyon.

4. Hike the Trails.

Casper has been connected to a well-traveled trail system since before the city was established. This beautiful area of Wyoming was a main crossing point for early settlers that were journeying West seeking a better life and the Oregon, Mormon, California and Pony Express trails travel through modern-day downtown. Along with the historic trails around Casper, you’ll find several hiking and mountain biking trails on Casper Mountain, just minutes from downtown. From dirt-packed incline hikes to paved river trails, Casper has options suitable for all ages and abilities.

5. Enjoy Casper’s Culinary Scene.

Home to an abundance of dining options, Casper’s culinary scene is something you’ll want to spend some time enjoying. Whatever your craving may be, Casper can fill it. Whether you’re in the mood for a steak at FireRock Steakhouse, wood-fired pizza from Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana or the best sandwich in the state at The Cottage Cafe, you’re sure to find something to please your palate. Along with a hearty culinary scene, be sure to check out local craft beverages at Backwards Distilling Company, Black Tooth Brewing, Frontier Brewing Company, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Mountain Hops Brewhouse, Oil City Beer Company, Skull Tree Brewing and Stahoo’s Brewery and Taproom.

6. Visit Museums.

Casper has some of the most unique and interesting museums in Wyoming. For an immersive look at the area’s history, visit the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, followed by taking a tour along the actual Oregon Trail with Historic Trails West. Along the way, you’ll learn about the history of the trail and the pioneers that passed through this region 200+ years ago before ending the tour with a Dutch oven cookout along the river. If you’re in the mood for art, head downtown to the Nicolaysen Art Museum and Art 321. Lastly, be sure to make time for the Tate Geological Museum to meet Dee the Mammoth and many other fossilized animals. Before you leave the Tate, be sure to ask the front desk for a tour of the Rex Annex to see Lee Rex, the first T-rex found in Wyoming to stay in the Cowboy State.

Find more trip inspiration at VisitCasper.com, and story ideas and images at VisitCasper.com/Media.

# # #

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is Wyoming’s second-largest city and is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at www.VisitCasper.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or discover images and content with #VisitCasper.

Attachments

Downtown Casper

Garden Creek Falls

CONTACT: Tia Troy Visit Casper 406-529-8314 tia@lightningbugpublicrelations.com