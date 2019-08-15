Six Philadelphia cops shot, police fear hostage situation

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded on Wednesday in a shootout during a drug raid on a house and negotiators were urging the shooter to surrender as two officers remained trapped inside the home, police said.
