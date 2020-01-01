Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight, scarring troubled system

Sixteen inmates were killed and five wounded in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country’s penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took power.
