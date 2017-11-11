SIXTEENTH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS DRAWS THOUSANDS ON OPENING DAY AT MOODY GARDENS

Galveston, Texas, Nov. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Santa Claus opened the 2017 holiday season with tradition at Moody Gardens®, flipping the giant electrical switch to turn on more than one million lights at the 16th annual Festival of Lights.

A large festive crowd saw Santa and two of his elves make their grand entrance by parachuting out of an airplane to officially flip the light switch and open the largest holiday lighting display on the Gulf Coast. The celebration featured the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Choir, Galveston ISD’s local children’s choir and a group of Rainforest Animal Stilt Walking Dancers as a tribute to the new 2017 Rainforest Holiday theme at ICE LAND. Guests were able to celebrate the holiday season jungle style with the Galaxy Band who invoked the spirt of the rainforest theme musically with a special festive twist.

The mile-long Festival of Lights trail with over 100 lighted and animated displays is one of the eight holiday attractions at Moody Gardens for the Holiday Season. Other attractions include ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, Rainforest Holiday, Arctic Slide, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D,” Cirque Joyeux Noel Dinner and Show at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, the area’s only outdoor ice skating rink, holiday movies in the MG 3D Theater and train rides. Guests that are looking to stay overnight or for an extended stay are encouraged to look at the family-friendly Moody Gardens Hotel which offers spectacular views of the destination’s iconic pyramids dressed in holiday lights.

“Festival of Lights has become a well-established tradition for families over the years,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO. “It is always a treat to watch children’s faces light up when Santa arrives. It’s wonderful to know that this event provides the opportunity for families to be able to create special memories.”

The Festival of Lights will continue to shine throughout the holiday season everyday through January 7. Hours run from 6-11 p.m.

Regular admission to the Festival of Lights is $15.95. Value Days, which are every Sunday through Thursday, November 12-December 14 (excluding Thanksgiving) offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the Festival of Lights and ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, Rainforest Holiday while saving $5 per person. There are also combo packages available letting guests make the most of their visit. The Holiday Pass allows guests entrance into Festival of Lights, ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, Rainforest Holiday, and an attraction of their choice after 4 p.m. Another option is the Evening Pass which allows guests admission to all Moody Gardens attractions after 4 p.m.

Food Drive Thursdays will also offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the Festival at a special discount in recognition of helping those in need this holiday season, especially in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Guests can bring a non-perishable food item every Thursday throughout the Festival and receive a two-for-one admission into Festival of Lights. The food will be donated to the Galveston County and Houston Food Banks.

For more information please visit moodygardens.org/holiday_season or call 800-582-4673.

Moody Gardens recognizes the following 2017 Festival of Lights sponsors: American Marble, Baker Concrete, Ben E Keith, Broome Welding, Chuoke Plumbing, Forman Equipment, Forward Energy Group, Garmon Flooring, Gilbane Builders, Gordon’s, Houston Family Magazine, Huitt-Zollars, Kelso Concrete, KenMor Electric, KPRC-TV 2, Letsos Company, Marek Bros, Milam Painting, Schindler Elevator and Western Specialty.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

