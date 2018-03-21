Sixth Texas parcel bomb leaves U.S. investigators baffled

AUSTIN/SCHERTZ, Texas (Reuters) – A parcel packed with nails and shrapnel blew up on Tuesday at a FedEx Corp center near San Antonio, Texas, injuring a worker, before a second booby-trapped package was intercepted in Austin – the latest in a chain of bombings that have killed two people.
