Sixty-eight Organizations Representing Over a Million People Filed an Amicus Brief in Support of Children’s Health Defense’s OTARD Lawsuit

Washington, DC, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An Amicus brief in support of Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) case challenging the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) ”Over The Air Reception Device” (OTARD) rule amendment that allows base station antennas on homes was filed on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The Amicus brief was filed in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. CHD’s main brief was filed on June 23, 2021.

The FCC’s OTARD rule amendment enables the installation of base station antennas on private property including homes, while preempting all state and zoning laws, homeowners’ associations and deed restrictions. It also preempts federal and state disability laws that protect the disabled. It will allow non-consensual irradiation of those whose sickness is caused or aggravated by wireless radiation.

An amicus brief is filed by non-parties to a litigation to provide information that has a bearing on the issues to assist the court in reaching the correct decision.

The amicus intends to show that millions around the country strongly object to the OTARD amendment; that “the Commission refused to acknowledge significant policy, legal and practical problems”and failed to address hundreds of comments it received, thereby violating the Administrative Procedures Act.

The 67 US organizations that filed the brief represent over a million people. They include US-based safe-tech, health and environmental organizations at national and state levels.

Among them are Americans for Responsible Technology; Moms Across America and Alliance for Natural Health. Numerous state-based safe-tech organizations joined, including the California Brain Tumor Association and groups from Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Arizona, Colorado, Rhode Island, Oregon and Virginia.

An important signatory, the Building Biology Institute which trains professionals to become experts on wireless radiation mitigation in homes, is concerned about the widespread sickness from wireless radiation building-biologists see in their work daily.

The premier Canadian organization on safe-tech, Canadians for Safe Technology (C4ST), chaired by Frank Clegg, former president of Microsoft Canada, also joined the brief.

Petra Brokken, Esq., the co-founder of Safe Technology Minnesota, and Odette Wilkins Esq, the founder of Wired Broadband Inc. spearheaded the effort.

The groups are represented by attorney Stephen Díaz Gavin, a partner in Rimon P.C. Mr. Díaz Gavin successfully litigated the “United Keetoowah” case that challenged the FCC order exempting 5G “small cell” antennas from environmental and historic review.

CONTACT: Dafna Tachover Children's Health Defense 202-599-1461 [email protected]