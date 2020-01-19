Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Facebook says technical error caused vulgar translation of Chinese leader’s name - January 18, 2020
- Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen’s Marib - January 18, 2020
- Australian government to aid tourism industry as bushfires recede - January 18, 2020