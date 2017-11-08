Siyata Receives Commitments For Its U7 HULK Clamshell Device Worth $1.2MM

Breaking News
MONTRÉAL, Québec, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Siyata Mobile Inc. (the “Company” or “Siyata”) (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQB:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received order commitments from three cellular operators valued at over $1.2M for Q1 2018 delivery for its  Uniden® UR7 HULK, a highly innovative 4G/LTE rugged device in a clamshell form factor that is also Band 14 compatible.

The UR7 HULK device is based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, supporting major North American bands including 4G/LTE and FirstNet (“Band 14”), for the First Responders network. This device boasts 4G speed, crystal clear cellular call quality with background noise cancellation, dual speakers for loud and clear sound quality, dedicated Push-To-Talk (PTT) and SOS buttons, a touch screen and more, packaged in an ergonomic clamshell form factor. The UR7 HULK design was built specifically from user group feedback, identifying the needs of workers in the rugged environments. This includes first responders, construction workers, security guards, mining, forestry and various mobile workers in multiple industries.

HULK runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system which can be integrated with all the leading Push-to-Talk software packages. It also gives enterprise customers a reliable and quick connection to a single worker or group instantly with the push of a button.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, stated, “We are very pleased with the continued strong reception the U7 HULK has received since we announced the device two months ago. We believe the U7 HULK is a great complement to our current portfolio of next generation devices that support Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) and are excited to continue our aggressive growth profile in 2018 and beyond.”

FirstNet is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its mission is to develop, build and operate the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. In March 2017, The First Responder Network Authority announced the selection of AT&T to build the FirstNet network, a nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to America’s first responders. The effort is a significant investment in the communications infrastructure that public safety greatly needs for day-to-day operations, disaster response and recovery, and securing large events.

As the network rolls out, first responder vehicles will be required to upgrade legacy LMR and Two-Way Radio hardware with in-vehicle hardware that has PoC solutions and is “Band 14” compatible.

According to data from CCS Insight, they predict the market for rugged handsets will increase 25 per cent this year to 22.2M units, as more workers opt for durable phones that can withstand a harsh environment. CCS also expects the market to continue to expand rapidly, with volumes of 54.5M by 2021.

For more information on the Uniden® U7 HULK device and where to purchase it, please visit http://www.siyatamobile.com or www.unidencellular.com.

About Siyata 

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world. 

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.   

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more. 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of: 

SIYATA MOBILE INC. 
Marc Seelenfreund 
CEO and Director 

Investor Relations: 
Arlen Hansen 
Kin Communications 
1-866-684-6730 
[email protected]  

Sales Department: 
Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales 
Siyata Mobile Inc. 
416-892-1823 
[email protected] 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.  

