FOLSOM, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —                                                                                             Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
[email protected]

Media Contact: Marissa Travaline
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4227
[email protected]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

FOLSOM, NJ, April 15, 2020 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Renna, along with key members of the company’s Senior Management team, will host an open conference call and webcast to review the company’s first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. ET.  SJI will release these results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below and enter the passcode. You may also listen to the call on the SJI website at www.sjindustries.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call Details

May 7, 2020

11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Toll-Free: 877-376-9937 

Toll: 629-228-0738

Passcode: 2879365

Internet Webcast: www.sjindustries.com

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas customers in New Jersey and Maryland. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

