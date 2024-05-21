Former Arbitrum CMO and HashFlow CMSO To Play Key Role In Accelerating SKALE’s 4500% UAW Growth YoY And $6 Billion in Total Gas Fee Savings

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SKALE Labs , the foundation behind SKALE, the modular blockchain designed for secure gas-less Ethereum scaling, announced today the appointment of Andrew Saunders as its first Chief Marketing and Growth Officer (CMGO). Saunders will leverage his extensive tech sector experience and creative leadership in his new role to spearhead SKALE’s global marketing efforts and further accelerate ecosystem growth.

Saunders is a creative visionary with a track record of generating over $1 billion in revenue streams for premier companies across media, entertainment, and technology. He previously served as Global Head of Entertainment and Culture at Amazon HQ, overseeing campaigns and partnerships across all entertainment sectors. Before that, he was Vice President of Content Innovation & Creative at NBCUniversal and co-founded the Brand Partnerships Division at the Creative Arts Agency. Saunders has engineered creative campaigns and partnerships for over 250 global brands like Google, Airbnb, Apple, Chase, BMW, Intel, Netflix, and Starbucks, plus over 300 artists including Justin Bieber and Chris Pratt. Transitioning to web3 from Hollywood and Big Tech, he served as the first CMO at Arbitrum and the inaugural CMSO at Hashflow, where he led all global marketing efforts.

“Andrew is joining at the perfect time to add even more momentum to the massive recent surge of growth SKALE has created in gaming, AI, and other emerging sectors. His experience spearheading campaigns that have driven billions in revenue and awareness for Amazon, Adidas, Disney, Nike, and more will be directly applicable at SKALE,” said Jack O’Holleran, CEO of SKALE Labs. “Andrew’s keen understanding of market dynamics and the need to serve as a liaison between legacy brands and web3 also makes him a unicorn in this industry. He has his eye on what traditional companies need from blockchain and how this technology can transform the global economy.”

Following SKALE Network’s growth in Q1 2024 where they reached 10 million unique active wallets (UAWs) and saved users over $3.8 Billion in gas fees that would have otherwise been allocated to alternative Ethereum L2 networks, Saunders’ appointment underscores where the modular Layer 2 network is headed next. By leveraging his experience and relationships with web3 brands, global web2 brands, and global media and entertainment companies. Saunders aims to facilitate a more robust and interconnected SKALE ecosystem that attracts a broader user base and drives mass adoption of its gas-less solutions. With its unique modular blockchain architecture, SKALE has the foundation to capitalize greatly from Saunders’ ability to unlock and transform a brand’s longevity.

“Joining SKALE Labs at this transformative juncture is thrilling; our shared vision is to radically enhance blockchain accessibility and empower creators and builders,” said Andrew Saunders, the newly appointed Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at SKALE Labs. “By uniting SKALE’s modular architecture with key strategic partnerships, we’re set to catalyze a seismic shift towards universal web3 adoption, bridging the gap between visionary technology and everyday people. As we propel SKALE’s ecosystem to new heights, my focus is on leveraging our unique technology to attract and deeply engage both developers and users.”

To learn more about what SKALE Labs is building and why their blockchain is changing the game please visit https://skale.space/ and follow on Twitter .

About SKALE Labs:

SKALE Labs is the foundation behind SKALE Network, a gas-less EVM-compatible modular blockchain, which is designed to provide a world-class experience for builders of games, AI, SocialFi, and web3 applications. As of Q1 2024, SKALE Network serves over 10 million monthly active users and saves billions in monthly gas fees with its innovative modular architecture. SKALE Chains feature high performance, zero gas fees, enhanced security, and instant finality, making them ideal for a wide range of decentralized applications. With a commitment to driving the mass adoption of Web3 technologies, SKALE empowers developers and businesses to build scalable, efficient, and user-centric blockchain applications. On the SKALE network, developers can deploy their own EVM-compatible blockchain by unlocking advanced features such as AI/ML smart contracts, on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, and zero-cost minting. Harmonizing speed, security, and decentralization, SKALE Labs was founded in 2018 by Jack O’Holleran and Stan Kladko, PhD.