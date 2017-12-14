Breaking News
Skanem Group Qualified as Label Conversion Partner for Thinfilm’s NFC Tags

Leading European producer of self-adhesive labels delivers tag integration services
as part of Thinfilm’s broader NFC solutions offering  

OSLO, Norway, December 14, 2017 – Thin Film Electronics ASA (‘Thinfilm’) (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, today announced Skanem Group (‘Skanem’) as a qualified label conversion partner for its NFC SpeedTap(TM) and OpenSense(TM) tags. Thinfilm’s NFC tags fully integrate with its CNECT(TM) cloud-based platform, enabling brands to connect directly with consumers through interactive products – all with the tap of a smartphone.

To achieve qualified status as a Thinfilm partner, Skanem completed a comprehensive evaluation program during which the company demonstrated its ability to establish and automate key production processes. Skanem also consistently met designated standards related to manufacturing flow, tag application, process control, in-line testing/discrimination, product quality, production yield, and transfer/security.

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Skanem is one of Europe’s largest producers of self-adhesive labels, with 13 production sites in nine countries throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company serves brands of all sizes across a range of industries, including food, beverage, personal care, homecare, automotive, industrial, and pharmaceuticals. Skanem’s current customers include both large multinational groups as well as smaller companies.

“Skanem prides itself on delivering value to our customers through continuous improvement and innovation,” said Maryne Lemvik, Executive Vice President Product & Business Development for Skanem. “With this partnership, Skanem offers its customers the best in NFC-enabled smart labels, which add immense value through more effective promotion, protection, and tracking functionality. We are eager to introduce Thinfilm’s NFC solutions to our customer base.”

As a qualified Thinfilm partner, Skanem is able to facilitate the delivery of custom smart label solutions to its customers that feature Thinfilm’s NFC tags and technology, integrated software, conversion services, label design, and printing.

The addition of Skanem to its partner ecosystem effectively extends Thinfilm’s reach in European and Asian markets. It also enables Thinfilm to further improve the services and support it provides to existing and future customers.    

“Customized solutions and a strong customer focus have positioned Skanem as a leader in the packaging industry for more than a century,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “We are delighted to partner with them and look forward to collaborating in the months and years to come.”


About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication – all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm’s roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Skanem Group

Skanem supplies cost efficient and logistically smart labelling solutions by providing products and customer relations of high quality. With production sites spread across Europe, Asia and Africa, Skanem has been in business for over 110 years and has many satisfied customers across all market segments.

Find out more at www.skanem.com.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

For more information on Thinfilm please contact:

Bill Cummings
SVP Corporate Communications
Thin Film Electronics ASA
+1 408-503-7312
[email protected]        

For more information on Skanem Group please contact:
Maryne Lemvik
Executive Vice President Product & Business Development
Skanem Group
+47 51 85 97 80
[email protected]

