Skeljungur hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Skeljungur – AGM March 20, 2018

Skeljungur hf.’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 20 March 2018 at 16:00 pm at Hotel Hilton Reykjavik Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík, Iceland meeting room D.

Deadline for declaring of candidacy for the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Skeljungur has passed. Following are the candidates for the Board of Directors of Skeljungur:

– Jón Diðrik Jónsson

– Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir

– Gunn Ellefsen

– Jens Meinhard Rasmussen

– Baldur Már Helgason

According to the Articles of Association of the Company the Board of Directors shall be comprised of five members. Consequently, the above five candidates will be elected to the Board without ballot at the meeting.

Candidates for the Nomination Committee:

– Katrín S. Óladóttir

– Trausti Fannar Valsson

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: https://www.skeljungur.is/annualgeneralmeeting2018

For further information: Gróa Björg Baldvinsdóttir, Compliance Officer, [email protected], tel: 444-3000 / 840-3040

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan and OrkanX. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur’s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur’s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

