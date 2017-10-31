Skeljungur hf. – Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Skeljungur hf. (symbol: SKEL) on October 31, 2017, the total nominal value of the company‘s listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on November 1, 2017.

ISIN IS0000000503 Company name Skeljungur hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 2,099,582,121 (2,099,582,121 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 52,449,726 (52,449,726 shares) Total share capital following the increase ISK 2,152,031,847 (2,152,031,847 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol SKEL Orderbook ID 128822