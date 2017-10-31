Skeljungur hf. – Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Skeljungur hf. (symbol: SKEL) on October 31, 2017, the total nominal value of the company‘s listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on November 1, 2017.
|ISIN
|IS0000000503
|Company name
|Skeljungur hf.
|Total share capital before the increase
|ISK 2,099,582,121 (2,099,582,121 shares)
|Increase in share capital
|ISK 52,449,726 (52,449,726 shares)
|Total share capital following the increase
|ISK 2,152,031,847 (2,152,031,847 shares)
|Nominal value of each share
|ISK 1
|Symbol
|SKEL
|Orderbook ID
|128822
