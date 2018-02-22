Skeljungur hf.: Presentation of Consolidated Annual Financial Statements 2017



Skeljungur hf.

Financial Statements





Attached is a presentation of the Consolidated Annual Financial Statements 2017.

For further information please contact Hendrik Egholm, CEO, [email protected], tel: 444-3000 / 840-3002.

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan and OrkanX. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur’s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur’s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

