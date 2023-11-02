The global ski equipment & gear market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Global Ski Equipment & Gear Market size is valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The rising customer demand for snow-related activities and tourism, infrastructure for snow sports, particularly skiing, is expanding around the world. These positive developments in snow-sports infrastructure development are predicted to boost the scope of ski equipment and gear goods in the upcoming years.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the ski equipment & gear market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the ski equipment & gear market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the ski equipment & gear market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Ski Equipment & Gear Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, skiing apparel is anticipated to dominate the market. The rising popularity of sophisticated and new designs of various types of ski clothing, such as jackets, ski suits, etc. are anticipated to drive the demand.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.4 billion Growth Rate 3.2% Dominant Segment Skiing Apparel Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Government support in winter sports and recreational skiing

Increase in winter tourism and adventure sports

Technological Advancements

Growing number of resorts Companies Profiled Anta International Limited (Amer Sports Oyj)

Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

Skis Rossignol SA

Coalition Snow

Alpina DOO

Kohlberg & Company LLC

Clarus Corporation

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Decathlon

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the ski equipment & gear market include,

In November 2021, Fischer Sports revealed Alpine product lineups in both ski and boot categories for resort and backcountry skiing.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the ski equipment & gear market growth include Anta International Limited (Amer Sports Oyj), Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, Skis Rossignol SA, Coalition Snow, Alpina DOO, Kohlberg & Company LLC, Clarus Corporation, Vista Outdoor Inc., Decathlon, and Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the ski equipment & gear market based on type, distribution channel, and region

Global Ski Equipment & Gear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Skis and Poles Ski Boots Skiing Apparel Ski Protective Gear and Accessories

Global Ski Equipment & Gear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Offline Online

Global Ski Equipment & Gear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Ski Equipment & Gear Market US Canada Latin America Ski Equipment & Gear Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Ski Equipment & Gear Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Ski Equipment & Gear Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Ski Equipment & Gear Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Ski Equipment & Gear Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Ski Equipment & Gear Report:

What will be the market value of the ski equipment & gear market by 2030?

What is the market size of the ski equipment & gear market?

What are the market drivers of the ski equipment & gear market?

What are the key trends in the ski equipment & gear market?

Which is the leading region in the ski equipment & gear market?

What are the major companies operating in the ski equipment & gear market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the ski equipment & gear market?

