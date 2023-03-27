LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hydrinity, an innovative skincare solutions company that leverages its regenerative medicine background, is proud to announce its partnership with Wings Loveliness, a leading skincare distribution company in Poland. This strategic alliance will enable Hydrinity to expand its market presence into Europe.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wings Loveliness, a company that shares our passion for cutting-edge skincare solutions,” says Keith O’Briant, CEO of Hydrinity. “Our combined expertise in the professional dispensed healthcare markets and the tremendous success we have had in the United States will help us reach new heights in Europe.”

Hydrinity’s groundbreaking skincare technologies, including its supercharged Hyaluronic Acid (HA) and PPM6 (Polypeptide Martix), can deliver rapid and super effective clinical results not seen before in the professional skincare market.

Martyna Baczyńska and Kamila Sawicka, founders of Wings Loveliness, are equally excited about this partnership. “We believe that the collaboration between Wings Loveliness and Hydrinity will bring a new level of innovation and excellence to the European skincare market,” says Baczyńska. “We are eager to promote Hydrinity’s products within our network, including leading plastic surgeons, dermatologists, cosmetic physicians, and their medical spas in Poland.”

Kamila Sawicka adds, “Our experience in the aesthetic physician market, combined with Hydrinity’s innovative technology, creates a powerful synergy that will undoubtedly revolutionize the European skincare landscape.”

Hydrinity’s Chief Operating Officer, Brent Nixon, also expresses enthusiasm for the partnership: “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing the best skincare science and clinical results to people all over the world. We are confident that Hydrinity’s revolutionary technology will make a significant impact on the way people treat and protect their skin.”

With this partnership, Hydrinity and Wings Loveliness aims to redefine the standards of skincare in Europe, leveraging their combined expertise to deliver revolutionary products to a broader audience.

About Hydrinity:

Hydrinity is a skincare solutions company that has revolutionized the beauty industry by leveraging the advantages of regenerative medicine and advanced wound care treatments to create innovative skincare solutions. To learn more, visit www.hydrinity.com.

About Wings Loveliness :

Established in 2015, Wings Loveliness is a leading skincare distribution company in Poland, working with top-tier actors, singers, and celebrities to influence the market. Founders Martyna Baczyńska and Kamila Sawicka bring their extensive experience in cosmetology and marketing to deliver the best skincare brands to the Polish market. To learn more, visit https://WingsLoveliness.pl/

