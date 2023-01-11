Growing preference for premium packaging solutions to offer lucrative growth prospects for manufacturers

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global skincare packaging market was worth US$ 15.9 Bn in 2021 and is projected to be valued at US$ 21.1 Bn by 2027. Industry growth is estimated at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2027. There is a constant increase in demand for skincare packaging since it provides innovative packaging options, such as stick packs and sachets that are economical and practical to use. These packaging options also precisely meet consumer expectations, which is expected to drive global skincare packaging market. Emerging trend of utilizing post-consumer recycled plastic material is anticipated to drive market demand in the skincare packaging industry.

Skincare packaging has characteristics like moisture resistance, air resistance, and oxygen resistance that assist in keeping both quality and fragrance of products for a longer time period. Manufacturers competing in the global skincare packaging market are concentrating on creating unique, compact skincare product packaging in order to boost sales.

Given the increase in usage of skincare products throughout the world, packaging for skincare products is ever more in demand in the personal care and cosmetics businesses. Use of skin care and personal care products is expected to rise throughout the forecast period as environmental pollution rises. Consumer interest in innovative skincare packaging is growing. A case in the point is growing popularity of biodegradable containers made of compostable and recycled paper having plastic coatings on the inside part. As a result, the positive market outlook for the global industry is expected to prevail during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Premium packaging is believed to be appropriate for cosmetic products since it satisfies consumer wants and increases the possibility of consumers re-purchasing products. Additionally, in developing nations, premium skincare product packaging is also becoming more popular. Major manufacturers of skincare jars as well as other products with opulent packaging are concentrating on expanding their manufacturing capabilities. Consumer preference is shifting toward cosmetic products packaged in appealing and distinctive styles. Luxury packaging makers, especially those that make packaging for skincare products, are expected to benefit from these lucrative market development prospects

Growing market trend toward smaller packaging sizes is anticipated to drive business opportunities in the skincare packaging industry. Demand for reasonably priced, travel-sized cosmetics is anticipated to increase as a result of intercontinental population movement. In countries where customers are budget conscious, small and medium-sized PET plastic jars, stick packs, and sachets for personal care items are rising in popularity. In rural and semi-urban settings, this pack type is practical as well as affordable for middle- and lower-income households.

Makers of skincare packaging solutions are embracing the prevailing trend of 3D printing technology. Packaging for cosmetics, especially shampoos and perfumes, is frequently made using 3D printing to give items an appealing appearance. The younger generation offers strong market for these products and are expected to account for substantial market share of the global industry. Consequently, industry growth is anticipated to be driven by 3D printing technology throughout the forecast period.

Global Skincare Packaging Market: Growth Opportunities

High-quality skincare products are now available from manufacturers in smaller pack sizes along with mini travel versions. Smaller pack sizes are more practical from an economic standpoint, which appeals to customers who wish to own cosmetic collection. Majority of the people in the middle and lower classes typically purchases things more frequently but in smaller amounts. As a result, this consumer group has been a major consumer of small-size package formats. This factor is anticipated to open up profitable prospects for the makers of skincare packaging solutions.

Global Skincare Packaging Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop into a prominent region of the global skincare packaging market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the highest rate during the forecast period. Abundance of raw materials in the region, affordable labor cost, and increasing usage of the latest manufacturing technologies are expected to business opportunities in the Asia Pacific.

Europe is expected to be another prominent market for skincare packaging industry. In Europe, demand of skincare packaging solutions is anticipated to be driven by the German cosmetics market. The skincare packaging market in Germany is expanding due to implementation of sustainable development practices and technological advancement. Market participants in Germany are studying customer preferences, aesthetic objectives, and biology of skin, hair, and oral cavity in order to develop creative and scientific skincare products.

Global Skincare Packaging Market: Key Players

Silgan Plastic Closures Solutions

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Weener Plastics Group BV

Plásticos FACA S.A.

Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC.

Global Skincare Packaging Market: Segmentation

Packaging Type

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Others

Material Type

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Others

Application

Hand Care

Depilatories

Make-up Remover

Sun Care

Body Care

Facial Care

