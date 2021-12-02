Skout’s Honor Flea & Tick Collection Wins 2021 Pet Industry Recognition Award from Pet Business Magazine

Environmentally and socially-conscious pet lifestyle brand recognized by trusted industry media group for its natural pest control solutions

Oceanside, California, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Skout’s Honor, a leader in environmentally and socially-conscious pet essentials, today announced its inclusion in Pet Business’ Annual Industry Recognition Awards, which honors standout products across a variety of pet care categories every year. To find award winners, Pet Business searches company announcements, major industry trade shows and local pet store shelves to find the most exciting and functional products that the pet industry has to offer.

This year, Skout’s Honor was recognized for its Natural Flea + Tick product line, which is formulated with nature’s most potent, pest-fighting ingredients to kill and prevent fleas and ticks on contact and repel mosquitos. Made in the USA, Skout’s Honor’s Natural Flea + Tick product line is infused with safe amounts of Cedarwood Oil, Peppermint Oil and Eugenol – which are known powerful natural deterrents for pests, while also offering a unique and pleasant fragrance.

“It’s great to be recognized for our new Flea & Tick product line by Pet Business, and we’re excited to expand our footprint in the category in the coming months to get our pet specialty retailer partners ready to go for the 2022 flea & tick season,” said Jenny Gilcrest, vice president of marketing for Skout’s Honor.

Skout’s Honor’s Natural Flea & Tick lineup currently includes:

Flea + Tick Shampoo (MSRP: $19.99) – Made with natural oils like cedarwood, peppermint and eugenol, Skout’s Honor’s Flea + Tick Shampoo effectively kills and prevents fleas and ticks, while repelling mosquitos. For best results and prevention, Skout’s Honor recommends repeating treatment every two weeks.

Flea + Tick Dog & Home Spray ($19.99) – In order to help reduce the occurrence of fleas and ticks, this product should be used year-round. For best results in your home, spray on carpets, furniture, pet bedding and any other areas that may be infested. For use on your pet, lightly spray the entire coat until the product makes contact with the skin. Repeat as necessary every few days for prevention.

Flea + Tick Yard Spray (MSRP: $34.99) – Safe for pets, family and the yard, Skout’s Honor’s Flea + Tick Yard Spray repels fleas, ticks and mosquitos in an area up to 5,000 square feet for up to two weeks when used as directed. For ongoing control, apply every 30-45 days, or as needed. For total peace of mind, use year-round.

Skout’s Honor’s Flea + Tick product line is now available at www.skoutshonor.com and nationwide at over 5,000 pet specialty retailers throughout the country. For a full availability list, visit www.skoutshonor.com/pages/where-to-buy.

Further information on Skout’s Honor can be found by visiting www.skoutshonor.com.

About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pet’s and their people. With Natural Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions. Founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. For more information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com

