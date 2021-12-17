Breaking News
Sky Wellness Announces Collection of CBD Immunity Support Just in Time for Winter

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As we get into the height of cold and flu season, Sky Wellness – a leading challenger brand in the CBD cpg industry – announces their collection of wellness products including Daily Immune Support. Each Immunity softgel includes 25 milligrams of pure, THC free, broad spectrum hemp extract. The product contains no GMOs, pesticides, or gluten. Immunity softgels combine CBD and CBG with several other naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, and nutrients from the hemp plant. In addition to those benefits, the formula is enhanced with natural elderberry and vitamin C to offer full immunity support. 

Each year the flu virus is so common that experts are unable to predict how many people will be infected with the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there was an estimated 38 million cases of influenza during the 2019-2020 flu season. Add the complexities of a global pandemic with COVID and its multiple variants, and consumer prioritization of our immune system wellness is heightened and prioritized even more.

Alternative and plant-based wellness options such CBD may offer an extra boost to immune systems. And natural derivatives like cannabigerol (CBG), elderberry, and vitamin C are also known to help support health and the body’s natural ability for fending off illness.

“Our portfolio of products has always been created to ensure we offer a range that supports our customers daily health and wellness goals. We spent over a year developing this Immunity product with the idea that our customers’ immune system health would be a bigger priority now and into the future, and we wanted to equip them with the best blend of key ingredients in immunity support. We had to get this one right because we believe it will become a leading daily supplement vs a ‘symptomatic treatment.’ Early feedback we’re receiving validates that taking our time to do it right, was the right decision,” says Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness.

The Immunity collection from Sky Wellness is sold in units of five for $11.99 and 30 count for $54.99 rounding out the brand’s collection of CBD wellness products with benefits ranging from sleep and relaxation, to focus and pain relief. The softgels are perfect for daily use, easy to swallow and digest, and great for incorporating into any routine for building up immunity this Fall and Winter season.

Complete product information of the Immunity Collection, along with laboratory testing results on every product from Sky Wellness, can be found online at skywellness.com. And all products are available directly at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience and specialty retail locations nationwide.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS
Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets, and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make people and their animals… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’ portfolio of CBD brands will be available in more than 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States, and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD ecommerce sites and marketplaces. 

