Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sky Wellness Premium CBD Collection Now Available at Multiple Online Marketplaces Including CBD.co and Hemper

Sky Wellness Premium CBD Collection Now Available at Multiple Online Marketplaces Including CBD.co and Hemper

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

AWARD WINNING CBAaF! CBD Gummies

AWARD WINNING CBAaF! CBD Gummies

AWARD WINNING CBAaF! CBD Gummies

Sky Wellness Premium CBD Collection

Sky Wellness Premium CBD Collection

Sky Wellness Premium CBD Collection

PHOENIX, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sky Wellness – a leading challenger brand in the CBD consumer goods industry – expands their brand footprint and is now available on multiple online marketplaces including:

CBD.co
Hemper
Hemp Crate Co.
Tophatter
Handshake
CBD Hut
Online CBD Store
Buy CBD Oil Online

Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness states: “From the beginning we have set out to make CBD a centerpiece of consumers’ health and wellness, and to make it an accessible and easy part of people’s everyday lives no matter where they shop. Our ecommerce team has thoroughly vetted these partnerships, and we’re looking forward to aggressively expanding consumer access both online and in brick-and-mortar retail going into 2022.”

In 2021, the brand grew their online retail presence by a remarkable 300% with their range of personal wellness products. The collection has benefits ranging from sleep to relief and pain support, and relaxation, focus, and energy. The brand has developed over 100 skus with formulations that include as topicals, disposable vape pens, gummies, and oil drops. The collection is also affordably priced with product starting as low as $3.99 for their award-winning CBDaF! Gummies 40mg in Fruit Flavors.

Link to the product image can be found below.

The company’s expansion into multiple online marketplaces is part of their strategic plan to make CBD wellness affordable and accessible to customers nationwide. In addition to the online partners, Sky Wellness products are available directly at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience and specialty retail locations throughout the United States.

All Sky Wellness products are made of premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD. The brand uses the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, and all have been verified via rigorous third-party testing.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS
Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The ultimate goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’ portfolio of CBD brands will be available in nearly 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug and specialty retail locations across the United States, and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD ecommerce sites and marketplaces. 

COMPANY INFO
Website: Skywellness.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/skywellnessproducts
Instagram: Instagram.com/skywellness_
LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/company/skywellness1

WHOLESALE CONTACT
hello@skywellness.com
(480) 562-6282

PRESS CONTACT
Mai Vu
VERY New York
mai@verynewyork.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d63c84fd-f195-46b3-a207-9e0bc8955a34

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18497fb7-5955-4a19-aeb4-6a1c331d228f

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.