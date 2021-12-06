Sky Wellness Premium CBD Collection Now Available at Multiple Online Marketplaces Including CBD.co and Hemper

AWARD WINNING CBAaF! CBD Gummies AWARD WINNING CBAaF! CBD Gummies

PHOENIX, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sky Wellness – a leading challenger brand in the CBD consumer goods industry – expands their brand footprint and is now available on multiple online marketplaces including:

CBD.co

Hemper

Hemp Crate Co.

Tophatter

Handshake

CBD Hut

Online CBD Store

Buy CBD Oil Online

Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness states: “From the beginning we have set out to make CBD a centerpiece of consumers’ health and wellness, and to make it an accessible and easy part of people’s everyday lives no matter where they shop. Our ecommerce team has thoroughly vetted these partnerships, and we’re looking forward to aggressively expanding consumer access both online and in brick-and-mortar retail going into 2022.”

In 2021, the brand grew their online retail presence by a remarkable 300% with their range of personal wellness products. The collection has benefits ranging from sleep to relief and pain support, and relaxation, focus, and energy. The brand has developed over 100 skus with formulations that include as topicals, disposable vape pens, gummies, and oil drops. The collection is also affordably priced with product starting as low as $3.99 for their award-winning CBDaF! Gummies 40mg in Fruit Flavors.

The company’s expansion into multiple online marketplaces is part of their strategic plan to make CBD wellness affordable and accessible to customers nationwide. In addition to the online partners, Sky Wellness products are available directly at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience and specialty retail locations throughout the United States.

All Sky Wellness products are made of premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD. The brand uses the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, and all have been verified via rigorous third-party testing.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The ultimate goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’ portfolio of CBD brands will be available in nearly 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug and specialty retail locations across the United States, and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD ecommerce sites and marketplaces.

