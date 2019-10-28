Breaking News
SkyBitz Releases Flexible GPS Tracking Device Targeting Light-to-Medium Duty Trucks

SA2012 offers Legacy and New Customers Configurable GPS Tracking Device on the Latest Network

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, today announced the launch of the SA2012, equipped with the latest 4G LTE with 3G fallback, aptly positioned for the light-to-medium duty vehicle tracking market. With the option to purchase a range of different price packages with configurable feature sets, the SA2012 is the only device on the market that caters to customers looking for a scaleable vehicle telematics solution they can use to increase profit margins and satisfy customer demand.

The hardware can be easily installed using the Ops Center mobile device, either directly plugging it into the vehicle diagnostic port or covertly installing it behind the dashboard depending on customer preference. Once installed, the device feeds into the SkyBitz Ops Center platform, where users can manage this new device alongside all others, via a single interface. Customers will have coverage across North America, including Mexico and Canada.

“SkyBitz strives to bring the latest technology to market that meets industry demand but also exceeds our customers’ expectations. This is one more device added to the SkyBitz product line that is now delivered on the latest network, and integrated into the SkyBitz Ops Center platform so customers can easily see vehicle and asset data on one dashboard,” states Debbie Sackman, Senior Product Manager with SkyBitz. “This device targets small and medium business’s and offers a flexible package choice where customers can add additional features with OTA upgrades as their business grows.” 

The SkyBitz SA2012 comes with several pricing options, including the basic package, which includes GPS location data and estimated odometer and engine hours. With several options leading up to their Pro package, SkyBitz offers a variety of location, engine, and safety data that can be selected based on the customers’ operational goals and budget. Customers can configure their solution with minimal training, adding things like advanced alarms and notification schedules and over-the-air upgrades when future features are released.

To learn more about SkyBitz solutions and how it can improve your transportation and logistics operation, please visit www.skybitz.com.

About SkyBitz  
SkyBitz Inc. provides transportation and logistics industries real-time asset tracking and data analytics from sensors and remote monitoring solutions, enabling its customers to make the best business decisions to impact their bottom line. SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

Contact Name: Jan Jahosky
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 407-331-4699

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2258219-3722-4d8b-bbe7-8f35f753c0aa

