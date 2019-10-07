SkyBitz Unveils Strategic Fleet & Trailer Technology Partnership with Omnitracs

New Capabilities Target Efficiency and Profitability Across the Entire Fleet & Trailer Tracking Ecosystem

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Omnitracs, the global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies. Customers will benefit from improved trailer visibility and scheduling tools, more robust in-cab fleet management solutions, and a consolidation of data across platforms that will expedite the development of analytics and automation processes.

The SkyBitz and Omnitracs partnership will allow customers to access both in-cab and trailer telematics devices, compiling the data received from the driver, vehicle, customer assets, and back-office systems for total visibility across the entire value chain. Together, the two organizations will offer a more extensive range of advanced fleet and trailer-tracking solutions for greater data insight and a more transparent view of a fleet’s entire operation.

“Our commitment to the customer begins with the development of innovative solutions that drive more internal efficiencies, which in essence translates to revenue growth and improved customer satisfaction,” states Henry Popplewell, SkyBitz President. “Our partnership with Omnitracs will help customers better utilize more advanced tools across their entire supply chain, regardless of whether they are optimizing their driver and dispatch operation or their asset management environment. This technology will improve their internal operation so they can focus on providing the best external experience for their customers.”

With this new offering, customers of Omnitracs and Skybitz will benefit from the following:

Access to a more robust range of solutions, greatly expanding the scope of assets and insights offered.

Communication between in-cab telematics devices and trailer telematics units, providing drivers and back-office personnel immediate verification of tractor-trailer connections and catalyzing real-time data sharing between systems.

An unmatched compilation of integrated driver, vehicle, and asset management tools.

“Through the SkyBitz partnership, Omnitracs is furthering its commitment to working with industry-leading partners to provide paramount solutions to our customers and the market at large,” said Ray Greer, Chief Executive Officer at Omnitracs. “Integrating SkyBitz trailer tracking solutions with our fleet capabilities allows us to continue to focus on the open platform strategy of Omnitracs One and the consolidation of data within the platform across the value chain.”

To learn more about SkyBitz solutions and how it can improve your transportation and logistics operation, please visit www.skybitz.com .

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz, a Telular AMETEK brand, delivers end-to-end asset management solutions for businesses seeking to improve margins by automating workflow and human processes using intelligent data and devices. With over 30 years of commercial telematics experience, we provide rapidly deployable solutions for customers in oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and industrial markets. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

About Omnitracs, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC is a global pioneer of trucking solutions for all business models. Omnitracs’ more than 1,000 employees deliver software-as-a-service-based solutions to help over 14,000 customers manage nearly 1,100,000 assets in more than 70 countries. The company pioneered the use of commercial vehicle telematics 30 years ago and serves today as a powerhouse of innovative, intuitive technologies. Omnitracs transforms the transportation industry through technology and insight, featuring best-in-class solutions for compliance, safety and security, productivity, telematics and tracking, transportation management (TMS), planning and delivery, data and analytics, and professional services.

