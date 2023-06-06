FLOYD, VA, and INDEPENDENCE, VA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 6, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank – announced today that the trading symbol for its common stock on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQX tier will change to “SLBK” effective June 7, 2023. This trading symbol will replace the Company’s current trading symbol for its common stock, “PKKW”.

The trading symbol change aligns with the Company’s name change from Parkway Acquisition Corp. to Skyline Bankshares, Inc. in early 2023.

No action is required from current shareholders in relation to the change in the Company’s trading symbol. The CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged.

About Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Skyline Bankshares, Inc., formerly Parkway Acquisition Corp., was founded in 2015 to facilitate the merger of Grayson Bankshares, Inc. and Cardinal Bankshares Corporation and to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank following the merger of Grayson National Bank and Bank of Floyd. The Bank rebranded and changed its name in 2017 to Skyline National Bank. Skyline National Bank has 25 branches, and provides a highly competitive suite of personal and business banking products and services to customers in southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina.

Forward-looking statements

For more information, please visit our website at www.skylinenationalbank.bank

CONTACT: For more information contact: Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811 Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811