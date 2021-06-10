Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Launches its CEO Webinar Event the Skyline Signature Series

NEW YORK, NY, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline” or “SCCG”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new proprietary branded webinar event, the Skyline Signature Series.

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live webinars. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

Skyline is excited to launch the Skyline Signature Series by hosting two of its client companies, Tekcapital plc (AIM: TEK; OTCQB: TEKCF) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI). Tekcapital plc’s Chairman & CEO, Dr. Clifford Gross, Ph.D., will deliver a live webinar at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and Dr. Pnina Fishman, Ph.D., CEO of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will present live at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Register for Tekcapital plc’s webinar here (Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:00 am ET): Webinar Registration – Zoom

Register for Can-Fite BioPharma’s webinar here (Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 am ET): Webinar Registration – Zoom

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “We are very excited to announce the launch of our latest investor awareness initiative, the Skyline Signature Series. This new service aims to generate greater exposure for SCCG clients and other interesting companies by building an engaged investor audience. The Skyline Signature Series addresses the demand from analysts and investors for more company-centered investment forums with public company executives without the usual time constraints of a conference presentation. We believe that the Skyline Signature Series will attract a wider audience for our clients by harnessing technologies that can reach investors regardless of location. We plan to bring many compelling companies to present their stories to our carefully selected audience of finance professionals each month and are looking forward to our inaugural event on Tuesday, June 22nd at 11:00 am ET.”

For more information about the Skyline Signature Series, or to have your company present, please contact Lisa Gray, Vice President, at [email protected] or (646) 893-5835. These events are also open to companies that are not currently clients of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC.

About the Skyline Signature Series

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC’s website at www.skylineccg.com, or contact:

CONTACT: Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Scott Powell, President & CEO One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor New York, NY 10020 Office: (646) 893-5835 Email: [email protected] Website: www.skylineccg.com