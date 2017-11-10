Skyline Medical to Hold Business Update Conference Call on November 15, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyline Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SKLN) (“Skyline” or the “Company”), producer of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, announced today that management will hold a conference call on November 15, 2017 to provide a business update and host a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). A webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.skylinemedical.com.

To access the conference call, U.S.-based listeners should dial (844) 295-1034 and international listeners should dial (574) 990-1037. All listeners should provide the following passcode: 9496546

About Skyline Medical

Skyline Medical produces a fully automated, patented, FDA-cleared waste fluid disposal system that virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid and other potentially infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. Antiquated manual fluid handling methods that require hand carrying and emptying filled fluid canisters present an exposure risk and potential liability. Skyline Medical’s STREAMWAY System fully automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluids and is designed to: 1) reduce overhead costs to hospitals and surgical centers; 2) improve compliance with OSHA and other regulatory agency safety guidelines; 3) improve efficiency in the operating room, and radiology and endoscopy departments, thereby leading to greater profitability; and 4) provide greater environmental stewardship by helping to eliminate the approximately 50 million potentially disease-infected canisters that go into landfills each year in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.skylinemedical.com.

Contacts:

Skyline Medical

Carl Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer

(651) 389-4800

[email protected]