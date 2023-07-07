$1 Million in Enhancements and Upgrades Recently Made to SkyView Wheel and Property

ATLANTA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyView Partners, the owner and operator of the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel, is inviting the Atlanta community to celebrate the SkyView Wheel’s 10-year anniversary at a downtown birthday party. Birthday event activities, including entertainment, prizes, face painting, balloon artists, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, magicians, caricature and more, are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, on the Wheel property.

To the delight of the Atlanta community and out-of-town visitors, the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel took its first turn on July 16, 2013. For the past 10 years, millions of visitors have enjoyed the breathtaking panoramic views of downtown Atlanta and the surrounding metropolitan area.

“SkyView Atlanta has been an iconic fixture in downtown Atlanta for the past 10 years, and we are pleased to be celebrating this important anniversary with the Atlanta community,” said Al Mers, managing partner of SkyView Partners. “Throughout the years, we have continuously felt the support and love from Atlantans and tourists alike, and we remain committed to providing a quality attraction for all to enjoy for many more years.”

In honor of the 10-year anniversary, SkyView Partners has invested $1 million in SkyView Wheel improvements and upgrades to the surrounding property. A SkyView Atlanta entry sign now welcomes visitors along with new landscaping, lighting and furniture. Wheel enhancements include an updated light show, paint and new air conditioning systems in the gondolas. Other upgrades include security improvements with new camera systems and the hiring of off-duty police officers. Food vendor Philly G Steaks and the new SkyBar have been added to offer delicious food and drinks.

A new, site-specific sculpture for the SkyView Atlanta property is being designed by Emily Baker, Assistant Professor of Sculpture at the Earnest G. Welch School of Art and Design at Georgia State University, along with students in the Edgewood Sculpture Forum at GSU. The design will include elements from the surrounding Atlanta community and will be installed later in 2023.

Towering nearly 20 stories above Centennial Park at 168 Luckie Street NW, the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel features 42 climate-controlled gondolas. For a more enhanced experience, guests can enjoy the VIP gondola boasting Ferrari style seats, a glass floor and a longer flight time. Special event, group and field trip experiences are available as well as ticket discounts for adults over 65, the military and students. For more information, visit www.skyviewatlanta.com.

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners actively pursues amusement-oriented development opportunities throughout the United States. Current attractions operating under the SkyView Partners umbrella of companies include the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel located in Atlanta, Ga.; the San Francisco Carousel and Bay Plunge Tower located on Pier 39, part of the historic Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, Calif.; the SkyStar Observation Wheel, currently located in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco; and Oasis at Lakeport in Osage Beach, Mo., currently under construction. With a combined 40 plus years of experience in commercial real estate development and amusement attraction operations, SkyView Partners brings a unique skill set to every project.

