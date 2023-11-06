HOUSTON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $21.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the same 2022 period. Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $56.7 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, compared to $19.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted share for the same 2022 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the third quarter of 2023 was $25.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the same 2022 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the first nine months of 2023 was $56.5 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $46.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the same 2022 period.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Gross written premiums increased 31.6%.

Underwriting income (1) of $22.3 million compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

of $22.3 million compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Combined ratio of 90.2% compared to 99.8% for the third quarter of 2022.

Current accident year non-cat loss and LAE ratio of 60.7% compared to 62.0% for the third quarter of 2022.

Cat loss and LAE ratio of 0.4% compared to 2.8% for the third quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on equity (1) of 16.4% compared to (2.3)% for the same 2022 period.

of 16.4% compared to (2.3)% for the same 2022 period. Annualized return on tangible equity(1) of 19.7% compared to (3.0)% for the same 2022 period.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Skyward Specialty CEO Andrew Robinson commented, “We continued to deliver exceptional underwriting results in the third quarter. We achieved a company best 90.2% combined ratio, grew gross written premiums over 30%, and delivered a 16.4% annualized return on equity. This continues the impressive trend of reporting double-digit gross written premiums growth, a low 90’s combined ratio inclusive of cats, and mid-teens annualized return on equity in every quarter as a public company. Our results demonstrate again our ability to execute at a high level and meet and exceed the key metrics that we set out. We have built a genuinely distinctive company and I strongly believe that our success, and our team’s commitment to improve on that success, will continue.”

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums ($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, unaudited 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Gross written premiums $ 355,732 $ 270,250 31.6 % $ 1,138,224 $ 879,119 29.5 % Ceded written premiums $ (75,036 ) $ (98,795 ) (24.0 )% $ (441,650 ) $ (383,532 ) 15.2 % Net retention 78.9 % 63.4 % NM(1) 61.2 % 56.4 % NM(1) Net written premiums $ 280,696 $ 171,455 63.7 % $ 696,574 $ 495,587 40.6 % Net earned premiums $ 227,033 $ 158,048 43.6 % $ 604,211 $ 445,851 35.5 % (1)Not meaningful

The increase in gross written premiums for the third quarter of 2023, when compared to the same 2022 period, was driven by double-digit premium growth from all eight of our underwriting divisions.

The increase in gross written premiums for the first nine months of 2023, when compared to the same 2022 periods, was driven by double-digit premium growth from nearly all of our underwriting divisions.

During the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, the Company rescinded a quota share reinsurance contract, the impact of which increased net written premiums by $50.5 million and net earned premiums by $13.1 million, respectively, that had previously been ceded under the contract through the first six months of 2023.

Combined Ratio Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-cat loss and LAE(1) 60.7 % 62.0 % 60.9 % 62.8 % Cat loss and LAE(1) 0.4 % 2.8 % 1.8 % 1.0 % Prior accident year development – LPT(2) (0.1 )% 5.9 % (0.2 )% 2.1 % Loss Ratio 61.0 % 70.7 % 62.5 % 65.9 % Net policy acquisition costs 15.0 % 11.0 % 13.0 % 10.2 % Other operating and general expenses 15.1 % 19.0 % 16.3 % 19.5 % Commission and fee income (0.9 )% (0.9 )% (1.0 )% (0.9 )% Expense ratio 29.2 % 29.1 % 28.3 % 28.8 % Combined ratio 90.2 % 99.8 % 90.8 % 94.7 % Adjusted Underwriting Ratios Adjusted loss ratio(2) 61.1 % 64.8 % 62.7 % 63.8 % Expense ratio 29.2 % 29.1 % 28.3 % 28.8 % Adjusted combined ratio(2) 90.3 % 93.9 % 91.0 % 92.6 % (1)Current accident year (2)See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

The loss ratio for the third quarter of 2023 improved 9.7 points when compared to the same 2022 period. The non-cat loss and LAE ratio improved 1.3 points when compared to the same 2022 period, primarily driven by the shift in the mix of business and continued run-off of exited business. Catastrophe losses only added 0.4 points to the current quarter loss ratio compared to the third quarter of 2022, which was impacted by 2.8 points of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian. The third quarter of 2022 was impacted by strengthening LPT reserves by $14.4 million partially offset by reinsurance recoveries of $5.1 million, which added 5.9 points to the 2022 loss ratio.

The loss ratio for the first nine months of 2023 improved 3.4 points when compared to the same 2022 period. The non-cat loss and LAE ratio improved 1.9 points when compared to the same 2022 period, primarily driven by the shift in the mix of business and continued run-off of exited business. Catastrophe losses from second and third quarter convective storms and first quarter wind and hail events, including tornadoes, added 1.8 points to the loss ratio compared to the first nine months of 2022, which was impacted by 1.0 point of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian. The loss ratio for the first nine months of 2022 included 2.1 points from the net impact of LPT reserve strengthening.

The expense ratios for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 increased slightly and improved 0.5 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2022 periods. The increase in the net policy acquisition cost ratios for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, when compared to the same 2022 periods, was primarily driven by the (i) shift in the mix of business, and (ii) impact of the cancellation of the quota share reinsurance contract. The improvement in the other operating and general expenses ratios for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, when compared to the same 2022 periods, was primarily due to the increase in earned premiums.

The expense ratios for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

Investment Results

Net Investment Income (Loss) $ in thousands Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Short-term and money market investments $ 3,148 $ 496 $ 8,070 $ 631 Core fixed income 8,549 4,682 21,855 10,637 Opportunistic fixed income (47 ) 632 (5,617 ) 19,106 Equities 1,438 171 2,007 1,279 Net investment income(1) $ 13,088 $ 5,981 $ 26,315 $ 31,653 Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities still held $ (6,391 ) $ (6,297 ) $ 2,394 $ (26,180 ) Net realized gains (losses) $ 3,407 $ (1,008 ) $ 934 $ 63 (1)excludes income from operating cash for the third quarter and first nine months ended September, 30, 2023 and 2022.

Net investment income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 increased $7.1 million and decreased $5.3 million, respectively, when compared to the same 2022 periods.

The increase in income from our core fixed income portfolio for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 was due to (i) a larger asset base as we continued to increase our allocation to this part of our investment portfolio and (ii) a higher book yield of 4.2% at September 30, 2023 compared to 3.3% at September 30, 2022. The increase in income from short-term and money market investments for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, when compared to the same 2022 periods, was due to a larger asset base and higher investment yields when compared to the same 2022 periods. The opportunistic fixed income portfolio was impacted by a decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 when compared to the same 2022 periods.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $535.4 million at September 30, 2023 which represents an increase of 2.4% when compared to stockholders’ equity of $522.7 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net income.

Conference Call

At 8 a.m. central time tomorrow, November 7, 2023, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions – Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty’s subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty’s Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $942,841 and $662,616, respectively) $ 874,864 $ 607,572 Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $320 as of September 30, 2023) 44,437 52,467 Equity securities, at fair value 107,387 120,169 Mortgage loans (at fair value as of September 30, 2023; at amortized cost as of December 31, 2022) 59,318 51,859 Other long-term investments 115,823 129,142 Short-term investments, at fair value 194,049 121,158 Total investments 1,395,878 1,082,367 Cash and cash equivalents 53,730 45,438 Restricted cash 49,536 79,573 Premiums receivable, net 211,940 139,215 Reinsurance recoverables, net 615,675 581,359 Ceded unearned premium 218,784 157,645 Deferred policy acquisition costs 99,255 68,938 Deferred income taxes 35,006 36,188 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 88,808 89,870 Other assets 82,083 82,846 Total assets $ 2,850,695 $ 2,363,439 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,268,711 $ 1,141,757 Unearned premiums 596,011 442,509 Deferred ceding commission 41,704 29,849 Reinsurance and premium payables 161,832 113,696 Funds held for others 53,963 36,858 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 64,407 48,499 Notes payable 50,000 50,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 78,670 78,609 Total liabilities 2,315,298 1,941,777 Stockholders’ equity Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 and 2,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 1,969,660 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — 20 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 and 168,000,000 shares authorized, 37,677,521 and 16,832,955 shares issued, respectively 377 168 Treasury stock, $0.01 par value, 0 and 233,289 shares, respectively — (2 ) Additional paid-in capital 645,292 577,289 Stock notes receivable (5,625 ) (6,911 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,673 ) (43,485 ) Accumulated deficit (50,974 ) (105,417 ) Total stockholders’ equity 535,397 421,662 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,850,695 $ 2,363,439

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Net earned premiums $ 227,033 $ 158,048 $ 604,211 $ 445,851 Commission and fee income 2,085 1,362 5,817 3,652 Net investment income 13,089 5,988 26,318 31,667 Net investment (losses) gains (2,984 ) (7,305 ) 3,328 (26,117 ) Total revenues 239,223 158,093 639,674 455,053 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 138,536 111,746 377,841 293,536 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 68,315 47,340 176,653 132,258 Interest expense 2,632 1,738 7,250 4,280 Amortization expense 463 387 1,336 1,160 Other expenses 1,482 — 4,061 — Total expenses 211,428 161,211 567,141 431,234 Income (loss) before income taxes 27,795 (3,118 ) 72,533 23,819 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,084 (719 ) 15,814 4,842 Net income (loss) 21,711 (2,399 ) 56,719 18,977 Net income attributable to participating securities — — 1,492 9,124 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21,711 $ (2,399 ) $ 55,227 $ 9,853 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 21,711 $ (2,399 ) $ 56,719 $ 18,977 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gains and losses on investments: Net change in unrealized losses on investments, net of tax (8,722 ) (17,806 ) (5,309 ) (49,308 ) Reclassification adjustment for (losses) gains on securities no longer held, net of tax (3,667 ) 31 (4,879 ) 362 Total other comprehensive loss (12,389 ) (17,775 ) (10,188 ) (48,946 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,322 $ (20,174 ) $ 46,531 $ (29,969 )

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Share and Per Share Data ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Weighted average basic shares 36,743,393 16,465,588 35,502,843 16,464,313 Weighted average diluted shares 38,403,843 16,465,588 37,830,431 32,598,669 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.59 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.56 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.57 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.50 $ 0.58 Basic adjusted operating earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.34 $ 1.55 $ 1.48 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.33 $ 1.49 $ 1.44 Annualized ROE(1) 16.4 % (2.3 )% 15.8 % 6.1 % Annualized adjusted ROE(2) 18.9 % 10.4 % 15.8 % 15.2 % Annualized ROTE(3) 19.7 % (3.0 )% 19.4 % 7.9 % Annualized adjusted ROTE(4) 22.8 % 13.4 % 19.4 % 19.4 % September 30 December 31 2023 2022 Shares outstanding 37,677,521 16,599,666 Fully diluted shares outstanding 39,506,135 33,290,638 Book value per share $ 14.36 $ 25.82 Fully diluted book value per share $ 13.69 $ 12.87 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 11.45 $ 10.17 (1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period (2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period (3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period (4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income (loss) – We define adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Income (loss) as reported $ 27,795 $ 21,711 $ (3,118 ) $ (2,399 ) $ 72,533 $ 56,719 $ 23,819 $ 18,977 Add: Other expenses 1,482 1,171 — — 4,061 3,208 — — Less: Net impact of loss portfolio transfer 266 210 (9,271 ) (7,324 ) 970 766 (9,271 ) (7,324 ) Net investment (losses) gains (2,984 ) (2,357 ) (7,305 ) (5,771 ) 3,328 2,629 (26,117 ) (20,633 ) Adjusted operating income $ 31,995 $ 25,029 $ 13,458 $ 10,696 $ 72,296 $ 56,532 $ 59,207 $ 46,934





Underwriting income (loss) – We define underwriting income (loss) as income (loss) before income taxes excluding net investment income, net investment gains (losses), impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income (loss) represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income (loss) differently.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income (loss) before federal income tax expense (benefit) $ 27,795 $ (3,118 ) $ 72,533 $ 23,819 Add: Interest expense 2,632 1,738 7,250 4,280 Amortization expense 463 387 1,336 1,160 Other expenses 1,482 — 4,061 — Less: Net investment income 13,089 5,988 26,318 31,667 Net investment (losses) gains (2,984 ) (7,305 ) 3,328 (26,117 ) Underwriting income $ 22,267 $ 324 $ 55,534 $ 23,709



Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio – We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earned premiums $ 227,033 $ 158,048 $ 604,211 $ 445,851 Losses and LAE 138,536 111,746 377,841 293,536 Pre-tax net impact of loss portfolio transfer (266 ) 9,271 (970 ) 9,271 Adjusted losses and LAE $ 138,802 $ 102,475 $ 378,811 $ 284,265 Loss ratio 61.0 % 70.7 % 62.5 % 65.9 % Net impact of LPT (0.1 )% 5.9 % (0.2 )% 2.1 % Adjusted Loss Ratio 61.1 % 64.8 % 62.7 % 63.8 % Combined ratio 90.2 % 99.8 % 90.8 % 94.7 % Net impact of LPT (0.1 )% 5.9 % (0.2 )% 2.1 % Adjusted Combined Ratio 90.3 % 93.9 % 91.0 % 92.6 %



Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures