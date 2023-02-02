Skyway and Moonware Join Forces to Advance Automated Ground Solutions for Next-Generation Aircraft

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyway and Moonware are proud to announce a strategic partnership to accelerate ground infrastructure readiness for advanced aerial mobility. Skyway offers air traffic navigation and vertiport airspace management services while Moonware offers automated aviation ground operations through its AI-powered software and autonomous ground vehicles.

Moonware is a venture-backed startup developing automated solutions for aviation ground operations. Through its integrated product suite, Moonware’s technology aims to provide Urban Air Mobility (UAM) service providers with systems that efficiently manage airfield ground operations to safely meet flight throughput requirements.

This strategic partnership aims to digitally integrate ground operations into UATM systems, enabling a streamlined airside workflow and extended navigation services from start to end. Skyway’s vertiport development department is expanding its operation offerings for nextgen facilities. As such, partnering with Moonware will provide the most reliable infrastructure for Urban Air Mobility as well as bring the next evolution in automated traffic services to airline operators.

The principal challenges involved with eVTOL ground operations are the intrinsic limitations of self-taxiing aircraft, due to battery constraints and range requirements. As more vertiports are developed and brought onto the flight network, adopting standardized systems that can scale across a wide variety of operational requirements is needed.

HALO, Moonware’s Airside OS, is an app-based tool designed to coordinate and automate aviation ground services. With features such as automated crew scheduling and dispatching, GSE asset allocation, and real-time airside visibility, Moonware’s tool will enable Skyway to digitally integrate ground operations into its Vertiport Management System (VMS), allowing the UATM operation center to see critical information.

“This partnership enables ground operations to be digitally integrated into UATM systems from the very start, agnostic of the type of airfield, and equips operators with a tool that will streamline their airside workflow,” says Javier Vidal, Moonware CEO.

Moonware and Skyway will also establish requirements to deploy ATLAS, Moonware’s autonomous and electric pushback vehicle, to taxi eVTOLs in vertiports operating in Skyway’s network. ATLAS is currently under development at Moonware and will enable quick and safe aircraft transfers between parking stands and FATOs. The partnership with Skyway will seek to provide aircraft manufacturers with an extended range through engine-off taxiing operations, reducing energy consumption and vertiport noise.

“Effective ground operations are critical to establishing long-term revenue growth for vertiport stakeholders, including airline operators. Vertiport uptime and organization of assets via Moonware’s technologies will increase Skyway’s facility operation offerings value proposition,” says Clifford Cruz, Skyway CEO.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward the future of advanced aerial mobility. By partnering with Moonware, Skyway’s navigation services will extend through the entire charter experience with safe and reliable services from beginning to end. Together, Moonware and Skyway will tackle the challenges of the industry and pave the way for a seamless passenger experience.

