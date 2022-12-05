Boulud to introduce European petit marché and upscale French steakhouse on ground floor of new Midtown South tower, operate tenant lounge and rooftop event space as part of unprecedented amenity package

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, together with Chef Daniel Boulud, today unveiled two new food and beverage concepts at its newest office development, One Madison Avenue. The building’s retail, wellness and dining-focused offerings set a new benchmark for sophisticated and forward-thinking hospitality design with something for every taste, group and time of day.

Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud will open two new French culinary destinations. Chef Boulud will bring to life a European petit marché located on 23rd Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue South. Inspired by the open-air markets of France, the world-class marketplace will bring the height of French cuisine to Midtown South, with casual ‘cuisine de comptoir’ for convenient dining while shopping or during the workday, and an elegant Parisian grand cafe with a wide variety of selections to enjoy. Shoppers will be able to purchase the freshest seasonal ingredients from local purveyors, offering gourmet counter foods, premium ingredients and prepared meals for home as well.

In addition, Chef Boulud will bring a stylishly comfortable and refined steakhouse to the newly transformed tower. The full-service restaurant will feature an open demonstration kitchen format with a wood-burning grill, and a design reminiscent of old European charm, combined with the classic love for New York City steakhouses to create a welcoming atmosphere.

Together, these new offerings will occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor. In addition, all building tenants will be afforded exclusive access to a 7,000 square-foot tenant lounge, operated by SL Green’s industry-leading hospitality team with food and beverage managed by Chef Boulud. This private club-style space will provide tenants with a hotel lobby design to relax or gather in small groups throughout the workday.

The final highlight of the building’s amenity program is an 11,000 square-foot rooftop deck, which will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create a seamless indoor/outdoor, work/entertainment space. The roof area will feature a 5,400 square-foot interior event space with soaring ceiling, oversized windows with sweeping city views and a refined interior design by world renowned architect David Rockwell and his award winning firm Rockwell Group together with a 5,800 square-foot lavishly landscaped patio overlooking Madison Square Park. Full catering capability will be offered by Chef Boulud.

Previously, SL Green signed a new 55,780 square-foot, 20-year lease covering portions of the ground, second and lower two levels of the building with Chelsea Piers Fitness. The premier wellness brand is the foundation of an amenity-rich and curated retail collection. One Madison Avenue will be the fitness facility’s fourth location and second in Manhattan.

“One Madison Avenue builds on the success of One Vanderbilt Avenue, taking the workplace experience to a new level with unique offerings specific to its Flatiron location. Today’s leading tenants demand a hospitality-driven approach to their workplace,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property of SL Green. “Bringing Chef Boulud’s culinary creativity to One Madison Avenue provides a spectacular addition to the neighborhood and the ultimate office amenity.”

“I can’t think of a more fitting opportunity than at the crossroads of downtown lifestyle and uptown business, to create for the tenants at One Madison Avenue and the neighborhood, my first steakhouse restaurant,” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “Its convenient location on 23rd Street, adjacent to Madison Square Park, inspired my vision for a lively French marché.”

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 62 buildings totaling 33.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 3.5 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

PRESS CONTACT

slgreen@berlinrosen.com

SLG-DEV