SL Green Signs Kyndryl to 22,500 Square Foot Lease at One Vanderbilt

New headquarters for future IBM spin-off brings the building to 81% leased

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that Kyndryl has signed a 22,531-square-foot, 9-year lease, covering a portion of the 15th floor at One Vanderbilt Avenue for its new global headquarters. One Vanderbilt, the recently opened skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown, is now 81% leased and remains on target to reach 90% leased by the end of this year.

Kyndryl is the independent company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, which is expected to occur by the end of 2021. Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure for the world’s most important businesses and organizations.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kyndryl to One Vanderbilt Avenue,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green. “They join a rapidly expanding roster of industry leading companies that have selected One Vanderbilt because of its best-in-class design, healthy work environment, extensive suite of amenities and commuter convenience.”

“At Kyndryl, we help our customers advance the vital systems that power human progress, and we chose a global headquarters in New York City because it exemplifies the vitality and energy of our new company,” said Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter. “Our headquarters building reflects best-in-class sustainability practices and we are excited to be part of the revitalization of Midtown Manhattan.”

Patrick Murphy, Winston Schromm and Will Yeatman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Kyndryl. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Alex D’Amario and Emily Jones of CBRE represented the landlord.

