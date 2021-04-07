Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Slalom invests in UK growth, plans to add nearly 100 jobs in 2021

Slalom invests in UK growth, plans to add nearly 100 jobs in 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Slalom London

Slalom invests in UK growth, plans to add nearly 100 jobs in 2021.

Slalom invests in UK growth, plans to add nearly 100 jobs in 2021.

LONDON, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced a plan to significantly expand its United Kingdom presence in 2021 and beyond.

With offices in London and Manchester, Slalom will add nearly 100 product development, experience design, data, and Salesforce jobs across its UK locations. This increased investment is a response to client demand from companies in the UK and requests from clients in North America for increased support in the UK.

“Creating new and amazing ways to delight customers and employees has been a trend of recent years and has really taken a leap up the priority list in the past year,” said Dave Williams, Slalom UK general manager. “New ways of doing business, supported by new technology solutions, are driving a wave of change for us all. We’re excited to be part of it and make this investment in the UK.”

To help drive this purposeful growth, Todd Sink, a managing director at Slalom for the past 15 years, is relocating to London after 10 years at Slalom’s Seattle headquarters. Todd will lead Slalom’s UK go-to-market teams and will be focused on growing key client relationships across finance, retail, life sciences, and energy.

“I look forward to taking everything I’ve learned over the last 15 years—helping over 2,000 clients at all stages of their evolution, in over 30 markets in North America—to help grow our UK business,” said Sink.

Slalom UK has also hired Simon Cook as managing director of Slalom Build in the UK to drive the company’s ambition of being the leading product development provider in the country. Cook, who has been leading modern digital-delivery engagements for the last decade, will focus on scaling the UK Build team. Slalom Build blends design, product engineering, analytics, and automation to create the modern technology products of tomorrow.

Slalom launched its London office in 2014 and the Manchester office in 2019. In recent years, Slalom London has been awarded the UK IT Industry Awards’ Business IT Innovation of the Year, Vitality Britain’s Healthiest Workplace, and Working Family’s Best Small Private Sector Employer.

About Slalom
Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 39 markets around the world, Slalom’s teams have autonomy to move fast and do what’s right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world’s top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For five years running and is regularly recognised by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01b477e5-1a0e-43a3-9a69-9c6f211ce40f

Media contact: Sam Thorne | [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.