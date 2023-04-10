LOS ANGELES , April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ), a mining firm focused on the exploration and expansion of the historic O’Connor Lake zinc-lead resource in the Northwest Territories of Canada, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Slave Lake Zinc’s review of historic drill logs recently obtained for 13 drill holes from drilling conducted in 1951 on the west side of O’Connor Lake.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://nnw.fm/ZHuV9

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/D2hyq

“It cannot be overstated how the historic data has enhanced our ability to advance this project in comparison to our peers,” Ritch Wigham, CEO of Slave Lake Zinc, stated in the news release. “Lithium exploration will be substantially advanced with the recognition of pegmatites within the historic drilling. With the historic data now at hand, Slave Lake can better focus our exploration efforts and define drill targets more efficiently. Our focus initially was the high-grade zinc-lead+/- copper mineralization, but we can now add lithium as a target metal at our O’Connor Lake critical metals exploration project.”

Slave Lake Zinc noted in the news release that pegmatites and pegmatitic granites have been documented in the 13 drill holes reported by American Yellowknife Mines. Pegmatites were reported and ranged from less than 1 meter to over 10 meters in drill section. Exploration in 1951 was designed to test for zinc-lead-copper mineralization at O’Connor Lake. There was no evaluation for lithium or tantalum-columbite mineralization, which are now a necessity for electrification (green energy).

The historic drilling occurred approximately 7 kilometers west of Slave Lake Zinc’s original Shaft Zone deposit. Major structures comprising high-grade zinc-lead mineralization were discovered west of O’Connor Lake prior to 1950 and were the target of the early drilling. The 1951 drilling tested two separate vein systems in a series of widely spaced holes ranging in depths of less than 90 meters. Recorded drill results include multiple vein intersections of pegmatite ranging from less than 1 meter to over 7 meters. Slave Lake Zinc is looking to establish a resource at the O’Connor Lake project and can achieve this by a confirmation drill program of the historic intercepts, as well as targeting additional areas for zinc-lead mineralization. As part of this program, the lithium potential of the known pegmatites will also be evaluated.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O’Connor Lake property, a historic zinc-lead +/- copper geologic resource, located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of the Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when zinc and lead prices collapsed post-war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to significantly expand the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), one of 50+ brands within IBN , allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease (“APR”) productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications