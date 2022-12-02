SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Solid Power, Inc. (“Solid Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDP), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On November 29, 2022, Solid Power made known that Douglas Campbell had decided to retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Solid Power Board appointed David Jansen, the company’s Chair and President, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Following this news, Solid Power’s stock price closed down 14.45% on November 30, 2022.

