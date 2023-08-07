Growing Prevalence of Sleep Disorders and Rising Disposable Incomes are factors driving the Global Sleep Aids Market

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global revenue from the sleep aids market stands at US$ 27.2 Billion in 2022 . The global sleep aids market size is projected to reach USD 43.2 billion by 2033, according to a report by Persistence Market Research. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2033.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome. Additionally, the rising awareness about the importance of sleep and the availability of effective sleep aids are also driving the growth of the market.

Sleep is a vital physiological process essential for maintaining physical health, cognitive function, and emotional well-being. However, various factors, such as stress, lifestyle changes, and medical conditions, can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to sleep disorders.

Sleep aids offer a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, and sleep-assistance devices to help individuals achieve better sleep quality and quantity.

Market Overview

The global sleep aids market has witnessed substantial growth due to several factors, including:

Increasing Sleep Disorders: The prevalence of sleep disorders, such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome, has been on the rise, leading to a higher demand for sleep aids.

Growing Awareness of Sleep Health: Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives have highlighted the importance of adequate sleep, leading to more people seeking sleep aids for improved sleep quality.

Stressful Lifestyles: Modern lifestyles, including work-related stress and electronic device use before bedtime, have contributed to sleep disturbances, driving the demand for sleep aids.

Aging Population: As the global population ages, the incidence of sleep-related issues tends to increase, contributing to the expansion of the sleep aids market.

Challenges and Opportunities

The sleep aids market faces some challenges:

Side Effects and Dependency: Some pharmaceutical sleep aids may have side effects and potential risks of dependency, leading to cautious use.

Regulatory Compliance: The sleep aids market is subject to stringent regulations, particularly for prescription medications.

Opportunities for the sleep aids market include:

Technological Advancements: Continued advancements in sleep-assistance devices and digital health technologies offer opportunities for innovative sleep aid solutions.

Expanding Geriatric Population: The aging population presents a significant opportunity for sleep aids manufacturers as older individuals are more susceptible to sleep-related issues.

Competitive Landscape

The sleep aids market is highly competitive, with numerous pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers vying for market share. Major players in the industry include:

ResMed Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Sanofi SA

Pfizer Inc

Recent Developments

ResMed (2022): ResMed, a leading provider of sleep apnea treatment devices, announced the launch of its new AirSense 300 AutoSet for Her sleep apnea device. The device is specifically designed for women and features a number of features that are tailored to their needs, such as a smaller mask and a gentler pressure ramp.

Philips (2022): Philips, another leading provider of sleep apnea treatment devices, announced the launch of its new DreamStation Go sleep apnea device. The device is a portable device that is designed for people who travel frequently. It features a number of features that make it easy to use on the go, such as a rechargeable battery and a carrying case.

Muse (2022): Muse, a company that develops brain-sensing technology, announced the launch of its new Muse S sleep headband. The headband uses EEG technology to track brain activity and provide users with feedback on their sleep patterns. It also features a number of features that are designed to help users fall asleep and stay asleep, such as a built-in timer and a white noise generator.

Muse a company that develops brain-sensing technology, announced the launch of its new Muse S sleep headband. The headband uses EEG technology to track brain activity and provide users with feedback on their sleep patterns. It also features a number of features that are designed to help users fall asleep and stay asleep, such as a built-in timer and a white noise generator. SleepScore Labs (2022): SleepScore Labs, a company that develops sleep tracking technology, announced the launch of its new SleepScore Max sleep tracker. The tracker uses a combination of sensors to track sleep patterns and provide users with feedback on their sleep quality. It also features a number of features that are designed to help users fall asleep and stay asleep, such as a built-in alarm clock and a white noise generator.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product, sleep disorder, and region.

By product, the market is segmented into medications, mattresses & pillows, sleep laboratories, and sleep apnea devices. The medications segment is the largest segment of the market, accounting for a major share of the market in 2021. This is due to the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and the availability of effective medications for the treatment of these disorders.

By sleep disorder, the market is segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, sleepwalking, and other sleep disorders. The insomnia segment is the largest segment of the market, accounting for a major share of the market in 2021. This is due to the high prevalence of insomnia worldwide.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for sleep aids, accounting for a major share of the market in 2021. This is due to the high prevalence of sleep disorders in North America and the availability of effective sleep aids in the region.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

