Growing rate of senior population with sleeping disorders and the accessibility of a wide range of sleeping aid devices will drive market growth

Seoul, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global demand for sleeping aids is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, with the market expected to reach US$ 120 billion by 2030.

Some of the main factors influencing demand for sleep aids include the rising prevalence of sleep-related illnesses, changing lifestyles, increasing obesity, and a growing ageing population, as well as technological improvements and the introduction of novel technologies. Another key factor driving the demand for sleep aids is the rising reliance on sleeping pills due to modern lifestyles. Stressful pace of living is believed to raise the prevalence of sleep-related diseases.

One-third of Americans regularly sleep less than the required amount, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 study.

An estimated 50 to 70 million persons in the United States suffer from sleep disturbance, with insomnia emerging as the most prevalent type. Nearly 30% of adults suffer from short-term insomnia, whereas 10% of people have chronic insomnia.

Numerous chronic illnesses are on the rise, with delayed diagnosis as a result of the rapidly evolving individual lifestyles and escalating stressful work hours. Demand for sleeping devices will be impacted by the rising use of both preventative and curative medications as well as increased alcohol and tobacco consumption worldwide.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sleeping aids market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 83.1 billion.

The market is projected to reach US$ 120 billion by the end of 2030.

China’s market for sleeping aids is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 28.6 billion by 2030.

Global sales of sleep apnea devices are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

To increase their chances of growth, the top companies in the sleep aids market are focusing on acquisitions, new developments, and product launches. Manufacturers of sleeping aids are increasing product R&D spending as a key part of their business plan to meet the need of a certain patient population. Players in the market are also concentrating on expanding their geographic reach of both new and existing devices.

The U.S. FDA approved a new medication application, orexin receptor antagonist DAYVIGOTM (lemborexant), which Eisai Co., Ltd. discovered and developed, in December 2019. Adults with insomnia defined by problems falling asleep, staying asleep, or maintaining sleep may use DAYVIGO.

Sleeping Aids Industry: Key Players

Abecca Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Betterlifehealthcare Ltd.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lifeline Corporation Pte Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Natus Medical, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Winning Strategy

To get a competitive edge while increasing their revenue sales, these businesses are actively pursuing marketing and business growth methods such as alliances, purchases, launch of new products, and investments.

A complete range of sleep aids was introduced by Sandland Sleep in April 2021. These products are supported by scientific research and are intended to assist users to get better sleep on their own.

Philips created NightBalance, a cutting-edge prescription sleep position therapy device, in September 2019 to help people with positional OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). To prevent apneas, the device offers positional therapy, allowing patients to adjust their sleeping positions.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sleeping aids market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (sleep apnea devices, medication, mattresses & pillows, sleep laboratory services) and sleep disorder (insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy, sleepwalking, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Segmentation of Density Meter Industry Research

By Product : Sleep Apnea Devices Medication Mattresses & Pillows Sleep Laboratory Services

By Sleep Disorder : Insomnia Sleep Apnea Restless Leg Syndrome Narcolepsy Sleepwalking Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



