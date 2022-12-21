Rise in slewing ring bearing usage in wind turbines is driving the overall market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global slewing ring bearings market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031.

Slew ring bearings have witnessed increased usage in different machinery such as cranes since they have proven beneficial in improving power transfer and load capacity. Machinery that contain slewing ring bearings have shown an ability to withstand axial and radial loads efficiently.

Prominent players are looking to generate revenue and gain an edge over competitors by launching new products. Additionally, leading players are also looking to expand their market presence by collaborating with other players.

Request FREE Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32768

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Usage in Wind Turbines Boosts Global Slewing Ring Bearings Market: The last decade has seen a rise in concern about global warming and its impact on the environment. As a result, governments worldwide have increased their focus on promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as wind energy. Slew ring bearings have been extensively used in wind turbines in the last few years since they have helped in increasing the operating life of the product and lowered downtime as well, which has helped increase wind energy production and in turn contributed to growth in the slewing ring bearings market.

The last decade has seen a rise in concern about global warming and its impact on the environment. As a result, governments worldwide have increased their focus on promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as wind energy. Slew ring bearings have been extensively used in wind turbines in the last few years since they have helped in increasing the operating life of the product and lowered downtime as well, which has helped increase wind energy production and in turn contributed to growth in the slewing ring bearings market. Rise in Demand for Construction Machinery Augments Industry Growth: Based on application, the global market is classified into industrial machinery, renewable energy, construction machinery, mining, metals, aerospace & defense, medical systems, robotics, and machine tool. Construction machinery emerged as the dominant segment in 2021 and is estimated to make significant contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast timeline. Rise in investments in the construction industry globally has fueled the demand for construction machinery and helped in the expansion of the segment.

Based on application, the global market is classified into industrial machinery, renewable energy, construction machinery, mining, metals, aerospace & defense, medical systems, robotics, and machine tool. Construction machinery emerged as the dominant segment in 2021 and is estimated to make significant contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast timeline. Rise in investments in the construction industry globally has fueled the demand for construction machinery and helped in the expansion of the segment. Increase in Demand for Ball Slew Bearings Likely to Propel Overall Market during Forecast Period: Based on category, the global market is classified into ball and roller. The ball segment is projected to account for dominant share during the forecast timeline since these products can function with reduced friction and improved energy efficiency, thereby making them a suitable fit in different machinery and equipment.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32768<ype=S

Slewing Ring Bearings Market-Key Drivers

Continuous expansion in the aerospace and defense industry worldwide is one of the key driving factors of the global market

Increase in product demand to achieve smooth functioning of different industrial equipment is stimulating market development

Slewing Ring Bearings Market-Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share between 2022 and 2031. Increase in investments in the mining industry and a continuous push toward the usage of renewable energy sources in countries such as China and India are anticipated to play key roles in market growth in the region

North America is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast timeline because of rise in investments in the construction industry in the U.S. and Canada

Slewing Ring Bearings Market-Key Players

The global market is competitive with the presence of several international and regional players. New players entering the market during the forecast period are likely to intensify the competition.

Some of the key players in the market include SKF Group, Emerson Bearing Company, Galperti Group, Potesta and Co., and TGB Group.

Request for Customization – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=32768

The global slewing ring bearings market is segmented as follows:

By Category

Ball

Roller

By Slew Type

Precision Slew

Standard Slew

By Type

Customized Solution

Catalogue Standard

By Slewing Ring Size

Below 400 mm Bore

400 mm-1000 mm Bore

Greater than 1000 mm Bore

By Application

Industrial Machinery

Renewable Energy

Construction Machinery

Mining

Metals

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Systems

Robotics

Machine Tools

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com