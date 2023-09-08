Network Performance AI Company to Compete in Global Tech Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SliceUp, Inc., an AI company for Network Performance, is proud to announce its selection as one of the top 200 startups for the world’s preeminent tech showcase: Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

SliceUp brings a revolutionary shift in network performance paradigms. As businesses transition to increasingly complex Data Center configurations and Hybrid Cloud environments, traditional monitoring solutions often become insufficient. SliceUp counters this with a truly predictive analytics and network automation solution that is optimized to analyze, detect, and identify patterns as well recognize potential issues before they become major project setbacks. “SliceUp’s game-changing approach is to provide an AI-powered solution to identify issues before they cause major headaches,” says CEO and Founder Basia Kubicka. “We don’t just tell you when something has gone wrong, but also what needs to be done to prevent future issues.” To learn more and follow their journey, visit SliceUp today at www.sliceup.co.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 – Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Startup Battlefield 200 is bringing together the foremost startups from around the globe in twelve different categories, giving them a platform to showcase their latest innovations to the tech world.

SliceUp, Inc.

SliceUp is an AI-powered analytics company that looks Network Performance issues. Our AINetOps platform monitors and optimizes network performance and reduces operational costs. We are leveraging the latest technology advances to provide predictive intelligence and automation, while improving NOC Teams productivity through automation. We understand the complexity of data center and hybrid cloud network operations and our proactive solutions identify potential problems before they become major issues. SliceUp is trusted by businesses of all sizes to keep their networks running at peak performance.

About Startup Battlefield

TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 is the world’s preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what’s top of mind for the tech industry’s key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, and networking at Startup Battlefield 200.

CONTACT: Barbara Kubicka +18573347751 basia@sliceup.co