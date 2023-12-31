The Howard government drafted a statement declaring its support for an emissions trading scheme before abruptly changing courseThe Howard government drafted a statement declaring its support for an emissions trading scheme 20 years ago, only for the idea to be scuttled by business lobbying, newly released documents show.Cabinet papers from 2003, released by the National Archives on Monday, show the then Coalition government was in possession of clear advice from Treasury that a broad-based market mechanism would be the cheapest way to reduce emissions. Continue reading…

Read Full Story