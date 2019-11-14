Breaking News
Home / Top News / Slight Downturn in Lease Credit Approvals in October

Slight Downturn in Lease Credit Approvals in October

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Lease Approval Ratings Drop Slightly to 68.8% in October Following Increase in September

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, reports car lease credit applicants registered a 68.8% approval rate in October, a modest dip from the September rate of 72.9%.

When compared to October of 2018, the number of lease approvals has decreased slightly from 70.9%. However, both October of 2018 and October of 2019 rates were an improvement, considering only 55.6% of applicants were approved in 2017.

The average credit approval rate for the last three months registers at 70.1%. Strengthening credit profiles and positive consumer credit behavior could be the reason for a higher than usual credit approval average. Swapalease.com predicts continued stability entering 2020 and remains optimistic that growth will continue throughout the first quarter of 2020.

“We anticipate a continued increase in lease applicants entering 2020. Shoppers have remained confident in their ability to spend, and dealers are ready to deliver unprecedented lease deals as we close out the year,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Swapalease.com. “As we near the end of 2019, attractive lease deals may entice shoppers to upgrade their vehicles. With more people seeking alternatives to new lease terms offered by dealers, we will continue to see increased traffic on Swapalease.com for people seeking shorter or custom terms.”

Swapalease.com matches a person wanting out of their existing vehicle lease contract with a car shopper looking to take over a short-term vehicle lease. The marketplace has several thousands of cars and trucks available for transfer to anywhere in the continental U.S.

About Swapalease.com:
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world’s largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements. Prospective buyers can search the listings for the exact vehicle they want, and then register for a nominal fee, allowing them to use Swapalease.com’s safe online system to contact the prospective seller and close the deal. For more information about Swapalease.com or how to exit your lease early, call 866-SWAPNOW or visit www.swapalease.com.

Press Contact:
Erica Olson
Merit Mile
[email protected]
O – 561-362-8888

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.