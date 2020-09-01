Slinger Bag Appoints First African Distributor, Planet Sport

Largest Sports Retailer to Serve as Exclusive Distributor in Morocco

BALTIMORE, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slinger Bag, Inc. (OTC: SLBG) a sports brand dedicated to innovating game improvement equipment, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today named Planet Sport as its first distributor on the African continent. Planet Sport, the largest retailer-e-tailer in Morocco, and Slinger Bag, has entered into a five year agreement effective immediately.

“Morocco is home to 50,000 regular tennis players with a growing tennis population, an ideal market for Slinger Bag,” said Hicham Arbourizk CEO of Planet Sport. “This next-generation technology will increase participation in our tennis enthusiast community, inspiring players young and old paving the way for more accomplished athletes such as our own Younes El Aynaoui. We look forward to a rewarding partnership with Slinger Bag that will raise the level of tennis in both Morocco and across Africa in general.”

Slinger Bag enables tennis players of all ages and abilities to practice their tennis game at any time whether that be at their local club, local park, on their driveways or in any other open space. Slinger is wheeled like carry-on luggage and easily transported in the trunk of a sedan car. Its versatility allows players to carry all their tennis gear in an easy, user-friendly way. Its price at the average cost of 2-3 performance tennis racquets makes Slinger affordable compared to its traditional ball machine counterparts. This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, controlling the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle.

“Mike Ballardie, chief executive officer of Slinger Bag, said, “It is important to bring best in class technology to expanding tennis markets. With Slinger Bag’s value, ease of use, technical prowess and overall convenience, we know it will begin to move the Moroccan tennis market forward. We look forward to collaborating with Planet Sport, an integral part of the local sports retail environment.”

About Planet Sport: Planet Sport is the largest sports equipment retailer in Morocco. Founded in 1999, Planet Sport has been established for many years as a leader in the distribution of international sports brand brands in Morocco. With 20 points of sale in Morocco and over 250 employees, Planet Sport has earned its customers’ trust through providing quality and originality, and always placing the needs of its customers first. Planet Sport has organized and participated in major sporting events in Morocco over the years, such as the Casablanca semi-marathon, the Quiksilver King of the Groms (Surf), the European Tour de Longboard, the “15 Km de Bouskoura” marathon, and many others.

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive), Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

